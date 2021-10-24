CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake-Up Weather: Monday Morning

KAAL-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have another start to the work week coming up. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 30s....

www.kaaltv.com

KDVR.com

Rain, snow showers, expected Tuesday

Temperatures will stay in the 40s on Tuesday, and the unsettled weather pattern will stay in place with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
A Few Flurries?

That's right, we could see a few more flurries early Wednesday morning! We already had a report or two of some flurries Monday afternoon, thanks to the lingering clouds there. So just like Monday, we are expecting a few clouds early on Wednesday, and with chilly temperatures in place & a weak wave of energy sliding through, I can't rule out the opportunity for a few snowflakes, mainly between 12 AM - 8 AM Wednesday. Keep in mind, it will *NOT* be snowing this whole time, and any snow we do see will *NOT* add up. After Wednesday, we are warming enough where evening rain showers, not snow, will be possible next Monday.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and overcast day with some chances of rain

As of 7:51 AM it was overcast and chilly. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. It was a little warmer across our southern counties. There was some patchy mist and isolated showers. NE winds were breezy. A frontal boundary will be near stationary today just south...
Breezy & Chilly Today

Along with a light NW breeze with gusts in the 20-25 mph range, a few clouds will keep our high temperatures 5-10° below-average, with highs only in the upper 30s & the lower 40s! A stray snowflake or two could be possible with the clouds, mainly later Tuesday afternoon & evening.
Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
