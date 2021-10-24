CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Langer becomes oldest Champions winner; Hideki wins in Japan

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday when the...

www.ftimes.com

Golf.com

How Bernhard Langer made history with his latest Champions Tour win

Bernhard Langer won his first professional tournament in 1975, and 46 years later, he’s still adding to his trophy case. Langer claimed his latest title last weekend at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, besting Doug Barron in a sudden-death playoff to earn his 42nd victory on the senior circuit. The win leaves him just three titles shy of Hale Irwin’s all-time Champions Tour record.
GOLF
Tidewater News

Bernhard Langer breaks Champions age document in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer turned the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions historical past Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the primary gap of a playoff within the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The German star thrust each arms within the air after...
RICHMOND, VA
FanSided

Hideki Matsuyama Off to Hot Start in Japan

Hideki Matsuyama fired an opening round bogey-free 6-under 64 on Thursday at the ZOZO Championship, putting himself in contention to win right out of the gate. Though he trails fellow countryman Hiroshi Iwata by one shot, statisticians and oddsmakers alike have marked Matsuyama as the man to beat over the weekend.
GOLF
Golf.com

Hideki Matsuyama claims first Tour victory on home soil in Japan with five-shot win at Zozo

It looked like it would be a tightly contested tournament down the stretch at the Zozo Championship, with home-country favorite Hideki Matsuyama clinging to a slim lead over Americans Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele, but then, Matsuyama kicked into overdrive, carding a total of three birdies on the back nine and a punctuating eagle on the final hole to win his seventh career Tour title — and first-ever Tour victory on home soil in Japan — by a whopping five shots.
GOLF
audacy.com

Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 shots in Japan

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for good measure for a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship on Sunday. It was Matsuyama's first PGA Tour win in his native Japan, although he's...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Hideki Matsuyama cards two eagles, wins Zozo Championship at home in Japan

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama made two eagles and pulled away from Cameron Tringale on the back nine to win the Zozo Championship on Sunday in his native Japan. Here’s everything you need to know:. Leaderboard: Hideki Matsuyama (-15), Cameron Tringale (-10), Brendan Steele (-10), Mac Hughes (-6), Matt Wallace (-6), Sebastian...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama storms to five-shot win on home soil at the Zozo Championship in Japan... completing the same double as Tiger Woods to cap off a famous season

Tiger Woods marked the PGA Tour’s first event in Japan by following up his Masters win in 2019 with victory later that year in the inaugural Zozo Championship. Now, to the delight of the many thousands in attendance, local hero Hideki Matsuyama has completed the same double with his first win on home soil for five years yesterday to put the seal on a historic season.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here are 9 hometown wins that rival Hideki Matsuyama's triumph in Japan

While setting aside the obvious fact that every victory in golf has a feel-good nature to it, there are some wins that resonate more than others and are meaningful not just to the man in the arena who achieved it. The latest occurred Sunday just outside of Tokyo when Japan’s...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Column: Norman conquest long on promise, short on details

A small contingent of golf’s biggest names are at a tropical resort late in the season, just like 27 years ago. There are differences between now and then, one in particular: No one should expect a contract promising riches to be slipped under their doors at Mayakoba this week along the Gulf Coast of Mexico.
NORMAN, IN
Frankfort Times

Memorable year for Willie Mack III ends with trip to Mexico

Willie Mack III is headed to the Mexican resort of Mayakoba on a sponsor’s exemption, the final act of what has been a memorable year. He measures his success more in making two cuts on the PGA Tour than the two tournaments he won on the Advocates Pro Golf Association, a tour of 36-hole events that endeavors to prepare minorities for golf.
MEXICO, IN
Frankfort Times

Auger-Aliassime stays in running for place at ATP Finals

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime stayed in contention for a place at the ATP Finals by beating Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Paris Masters. The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit two double-faults and sent a forehand wide to allow Mager to serve out...
TENNIS
Variety

Filmax Nabs Global Rights to Severiano Ballesteros Doc ‘Seve: One Man Army,’ Launches Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Spanish indie sales outfit Filmax has scooped the international rights to “Seve: One Man Army,” a new feature-length documentary about legendary Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros, arguably the top golfer of his era and a Spanish icon on and off the course. Filmax will be shopping the title at this year’s American Film Market. Currently available on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, the documentary is directed by Hugo Stuven (“Solo”) and produced by Luis Velo and Guillermo Gomez, co-producers on the Amazon Original documentary series “The Challenge: ETA,” Netflix’s docu-series “La Linea: Shadow of the Narco,” in addition to another sports-themed...
GOLF

