Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB

Another Sunday, another loss for Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers as they fell to the New York Giants 25-3, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season. After getting off to such a hot start and making a pair of trades to bolster the cornerback room, it felt like the Panthers were ready to make a run at the playoffs this season. Not next year or two years from now, but now. Over the last four weeks, things have fallen to the waste side and it all starts with the quarterback, Sam Darnold.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO