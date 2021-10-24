CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug ‘Punk’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Charts

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Thug’s back on top. In just six months, Young Thug has scored his second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 charts with his latest album,...

Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Says Lil Durk Made Him Promise To Never Reveal Computer Meme Origin

Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Lil Baby Says He Forgot to Send Young Thug His Verse for Thug’s Album

In case you were wondering why Lil Baby doesn't have a guest feature on Young Thug's new album, Punk, there's a legitimate explanation for his absence. Lil Baby posted a video on his official TikTok page Wednesday night (Oct. 20), revealing that he was supposed to appear on Thugger's joint "Bubbly" with Drake and Travis Scott, but Baby forgot to send his verse in.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Young Thug
Person
Post Malone
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Gunna
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Nardo Wick Makes Billboard Hot 100 History With Top 20 Debut

While Billboard charts, whether it be the Hot 100 or Top 200, don't necessarily mean as much as they used to, making Billboard history still carries a ton of weight in the music industry. And while artists like Drake and Doja Cat continue to dominate the very top of the Billboard charts, smaller artists fight it out for lower positions and fewer history-making opportunities.
MUSIC
The Ringer

Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ Makes the Most of His Pop

In July 2015, Young Thug released “Pacifier,” a curious and now largely forgotten single, produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, for the rapper’s scrapped debut album, Hy!£UN35 (translation: “Hi-Tunes”). The song presented a challenging question: Would Thug once again reinvent radio, as he and Rich Homie Quan did with “Lifestyle” a year earlier, or would radio ultimately reinvent Young Thug?
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Reveals Lil Baby Was Once Signed To YSL Records

A few days ago, Young Thug issued a warning to all of Lil Baby's opps, sending a message and saying that if you've got an issue with the "Emotionally Scarred" rapper, you've also got problems with him. While it's been well-documented that their relationship goes back a long time, with reports about Thugger actually paying Baby to kick off his rap career, it wasn't previously known that the two Atlanta rappers were working out a deal for Baby to operate out of YSL Records.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Young Thug’s Punk Rebirth Isn’t Quite That

Hip-hop appreciates change … up to a point. Stir the pot too much and the dish gets a little tougher to sell. Consider Tyler, the Creator, who saw criticism for the abrasive lyrics and corrosive sonics of releases like 2009’s Bastard and 2011’s Goblin, then spent the better part of a decade fine-tuning his music as streams and accolades racked up; take Chief Keef, the Chicago rapper whose 2012 breakthrough was met with intense debates about morality in street rap closer in tone to the cultural mores of the late ’80s than the early ’10s. Thirty-year-old sometime Atlanta rap iconoclast Young Thug began releasing mixtapes around the same time Tyler and Keef were experiencing their early hits and controversies. Thug’s I Came From Nothing mixtapes filtered sharp melodic sensibilities and a natural gift for rhyming through a playful, warbling tone that coolly undercut his formidable talents with an air of levity. Cuts like I Came From Nothing 3’s “I Know Ya” sounded like mutant descendants of the booming, triumphant beats of 2000s Jeezy tapes and the gymnastic lyrical flights of the music Lil Wayne was releasing at the same time. A certain subset of hip-hop head pawned this all off as “mumble rap,” a catchall term demeaning (mostly Southern) rappers for the clarity of their diction, but Thug persisted across releases like 2013’s 1017 Thug, 2015’s Barter 6, and 2016’s Jeffery, evolving his sound and inching a little closer to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with each subsequent drop. By the time he dropped a debut studio album — 2019’s So Much Fun, discounting many retail mixtapes, EPs, and compilations — he’d amassed the necessary chops, connections, and name recognition to score his first No. 1 album.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Young Thug scores second No 1 album of 2021

In an unstoppable run this year, Young Thug earns his second No. 1 album of 2021 as Punk debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. The album, released via Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment, is Thug’s second album release of the year, following his and Young Stoner Life Records’ compilation album Slime Language 2, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2021. Punk is also Thug’s third No. 1 album, following Slime Language 2 and 2019’s So Much Fun.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Mac Miller's 'Faces' Projected to Make Billboard 200 Debut at No. 3

Mac Miller‘s 2014 mixtape Faces is now projected to make its Billboard 200 debut at No. 3 shortly after it hit streaming services for the first time. According to Chart Data, the seven-year-old project will earn a total of 63,000 equivalent album units — enough to put it behind Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy and Young Thug‘s PUNK, which are both tightly competing for the No. 1 spot.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Californian

Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ is rockstar hedonism complicated by vulnerable sincerity

Since stepping into the music industry in 2010, Young Thug has defined himself as a highly influential rapper and artist. While well-recognized for his collaborations with other figures leading the rap industry (such as “The London” with J. Cole and Travis Scott and “Hot” featuring Gunna), Young Thug’s talent can stand alone, as he is best known for his unique, eccentric rap style.
MUSIC
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Young Thug’s ‘Punk’

Young Thug earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Punk taking the top spot in its debut week, Billboard reports. Punk amassed 90,000 equivalent album units, 77,000 of which accounted for SEA units, equaling 102 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. His latest offering arrives just over two years after his debut solo studio effort, So Much Fun. In an interview with Complex, Thug explained that his meticulous approach to the concept of this album is what resulted in an extended wait for his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Young Thug Stays Consistently Brilliant Without Blowing Our Minds on 'Punk'

How does one “keep learning how to keep learning,” as Young Thug told Rolling Stone earlier this year, ahead of his new album, Punk, which he released last week? It’s a question central to the mythos of Thug, one of hip-hop’s most compelling and dynamic provocateurs. With his latest LP, the 30-year-old rapper finds himself in a landscape that has, in large part, been constructed in his image. To Thug’s credit, he doesn’t concern himself with shape-shifting for the sake of it on Punk, instead choosing to deliver his longest full-length project (20 tracks), filled with tried-and-true Thugger hits, as well as a taste of a burgeoning new sonic direction.
MUSIC
themiamihurricane.com

Young Thug proves his worth as a hip-pop rockstar on ‘Punk’

One of Atlanta’s most influential artists, Young Thug (aka Thugger), finally dropped his long anticipated second studio album “Punk” on Oct. 15. Young Thug is widely known for his unique style of music, creating his own lane and becoming his own genre when he introduced a form of alternative rap in his hit singles such as “Stoner.” Thugger built his legacy from the ground up starting in 2010 and it is safe to say that nobody in the rap game is doing it like him.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Punk

Young Thug’s new album, Punk, opens softly and strangely. The acoustic, drumless “Die Slow” was recorded in a Venice hotel room two years ago; before Thug starts rapping in earnest, he notes people “riding past on boats” through the canals below. He goes on, in that ad-libbed intro, to wobble back and forth between pride and shame, reporting that he only consumed one pint of lean on his most recent tour, but that tour kept him from attending his son’s birthday. (Punk occasionally resembles 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls, and that birthday aside, in particular, recalls the line: “I’m so busy, it make me feel like I’m in and out my kids’ lives.”) “Die Slow” then gives way to a verse about his brother’s narrow escape from a life sentence and his mother’s brush with death—but that verse is interrupted only six bars in when Thug’s take unravels into an unstructured monologue about his parents’ breakup, a shooting, a hit-and-run, and what sounds like two different sheriff’s deputies.
MUSIC
Daily Orange

Young Thug underwhelms with emotional flow in latest project ‘Punk’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After filling “Slime Language 2” with slatts, slimes and all-star features, Young Thug took an emotional turn on his latest project “Punk.” The Atlanta rap mogul unequivocally abandoned the trap style he’d pigeon-holed himself in for the last few years.
SYRACUSE, NY

