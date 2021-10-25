CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jon Moxley’s Autobiography Releasing Next Month

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Moxley is releasing his autobiography early next month. The book, Mox is set to release on November 2nd and you can pre-order it here. A vivid trip through the mind of the top professional wrestler in the business—a nobody from nowhere who achieved his ambitions...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Renee Paquette Comments On A Possible AEW Debut, Jon Moxley’s Deathmatches

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show”, Renee Paquette commented on potentially working with AEW in the future, how she feels about Jon Moxley working deathmatches, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On her reaction to watching Jon Moxley do deathmatches: “I...
WWE
Fightful

American Wolves Reunite To Win Wrestling Revolver's Tag Team Titles, Jon Moxley Issues A Challenge

A major challenge was laid down at the end of Wrestling Revolver's 'Tales From The Ring.'. On October 30, Wrestling Revolver presented its 'Tales From The Ring' event. In one of the three Championship matches, Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards reformed The American Wolves, defeating Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) to capture the vacant Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Titles.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jon Moxley Says Bryan Danielson Loves His Upcoming Book, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, More

During a recent interview with the Wrestling Observer, AEW Superstar Jon Moxley revealed that Bryan Danielson is a big fan of his upcoming book. He said,. “Bryan told me I could quote him on this, that I gave it to him, he read it in a day. And he said it was his favorite wrestling book of all time. So, he said I could quote him because I said, ‘can I quote you on that?’ and he said, ‘yeah’. So there you go. So if it’s Bryan Danielson’s favorite wrestling book of all time, you should probably pick it up, because Bryan’s probably the best wrestler that ever lived. So if he likes it, you’ll probably like it.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Reveals How He Got Introduced To Pro Wrestling

AEW star and GCW World Champion Jon Moxley joined Throwing Down w/ Renee and Miesha, hosted by MMA fighter Miesha Tate and Moxley’s wife, Renee, Paquette, to promote his new autobiography, Mox. Although to hear Moxley tell it, it’s not exactly an autobiography. “It’s about every single aspect of my...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Sell Their Home

The home of Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, just minutes from the Las Vegas strip, has pinned a buyer after being put on the market earlier this month, according to Yahoo.com. The home sold for $475,000 in 2015 when the couple originally bought it. Though Mox and Paquette’s asking price was set at $650,000, the home is now in escrow, sold at an unknown price.
REAL ESTATE
ComicBook

AEW's Jon Moxley Compares Pro Wrestling to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

All Elite Wrestling's Jon Moxley was recently a special guest on the Throwing Down With Renee & Miesha Podcast in which the former AEW World Champion and his wife, Renee Paquette, talked with Meisha Tate about why she hasn't fully embraced the world of pro wrestling. Moxley was sympathetic towards Tate's point of view, given her extensive background in the world of MMA and the choreographed nature of pro wrestling, but then explained how fans suspend their belief just like when they watch any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: Jon Moxley on his new book, AEW, and indy wrestling

Dave Meltzer and I are back with Wrestling Observer Radio with special guest, AEW star and new author, Jon Moxley. Jon tells stories from his book, talks about leaving WWE, the timing with joining AEW and not knowing much about them initially, and his love for independent wrestling. He also...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Moxley
Fightful

Daniel Garcia Reflects On Working With Jon Moxley And CM Punk In AEW

Daniel Garcia has already established himself as one of the up-and-coming stars in AEW, sharing the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and CM Punk. While AEW Rampage: The First Dance was most memorable for being CM Punk's return to wrestling, the main event pitted Garcia against Moxley.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jon Moxley recalls his last stint in WWE

Jon Moxley, also known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, talked about everything that went through his head during his last stint in Vince McMahon's federation. In fact, some pages of his book were made known directly on Twitter by some users. Among these, the one who saw written some words...
WWE
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Dynamite

Jon Moxley has reached the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, winning his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley defeated 10 on tonight’s show in an opening round match to move onto the semifinals. You can see some clips from the match below. Moxley moves on to...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Shoots On His Dislike For Scripted Promos In WWE

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley talked about his dislike for scripted promos while working for WWE:. “I will never read a script on a wrestling show for the rest of my life. I guarantee you that. Nobody will hand me a script ever again. That sh*t ate at me. Promos are my favorite part of wrestling…Literally from almost day 1, they (WWE) hand us this promo. It was the first promo The Shield ever did. They handed us a script. I was like, ‘Ok, we’ll play with this. I got some ideas of stuff I want to say.’ They said, ‘No, this is what you’re saying.’ I said, ‘Yea, but we’re thinking about this.’ Then it got awkward. People started looking at each other, like writers, and (Paul) Heyman was there because we were involved with Heyman at the time.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Autobiography Releasing
ewrestlingnews.com

Jon Moxley Reveals Why He Can’t Stand Ladder Matches, More

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW Superstar Jon Moxley commented on not being a fan of ladder matches, his backstage reaction to being in the Casino Ladder Match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the match below:. On his dislike of ladder matches: “I...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Explains Why Signing With AEW Was ‘Not Easy At All’

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley talked about signing with AEW after leaving WWE:. “Dude, I didn’t know if AEW existed. I was already out the door. The crazy thing about it is it was just timing. A big thing people probably don’t know or understand is that it wasn’t a super easy decision to go to AEW. It was not easy at all. It was actually very scary to go to AEW. But the timing of it was so crazy, that it was almost like I didn’t choose this. The universe chose me. I would be a pu**y if I didn’t take this opportunity. Of all people at this exact moment in time, at this crazy crossroads of professional wrestling where some fu**ing sh*t is going down, there’s a chance for one person to step in and do this, and you got picked. Like, you were the guy that the universe picked. It wasn’t as easy a decision to just sign with AEW.
WWE
ComicBook

Jon Moxley Describes His Time in WWE as a 'Living Hell'

AEW star Jon Moxley's autobiography, Mox, officially dropped on Tuesday and passages from the book have already started making their way online. One of them was about his mental state during the final months of his WWE run. The former WWE and AEW Champion has made it no secret that he was fed up with WWE's creative process by the end of his time with the company, but in the book he went so far as to call it a "living hell."
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WCW Star Says Jon Moxley Isn’t A Main Eventer

Jon Moxley managed to find success during his run with WWE when he won the WWE Championship, and Moxley immediately entered the main event scene when he jumped ship to AEW back in 2019. Moxley managed to capture the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view in February of 2020,...
WWE
411mania.com

New Hawkeye Poster Released Ahead of Next Month’s Premiere

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ next month, and a new poster is now out hyping the MCU series’ impending premiere. Marvel Studios released a new poster for the film featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) alongside what looks to be none other than Pizza Dog, who plays a big role in Kate and Clint’s comics run.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy