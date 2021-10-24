CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns

By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
Courier News
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — With computer-generated imagery, it seems the sky’s the limit in the magic Hollywood can produce: elaborate dystopian universes. Trips to...

www.couriernews.com

SFGate

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, two film-set workers handled gun on set

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the weapon passed through the hands of two other people on set: the firearms specialist and an assistant director. An affidavit filed by a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detective states that armorer Hannah Gutierrez...
MOVIES
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
Laredo Morning Times

Real Guns Aren't Needed on Film and TV Sets, Experts Say, Amid Calls for a Permanent Ban

While acting on four seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story,” Leslie Grossman estimates she’s been called upon to shoot a gun “several times.”. “They’re never real guns,” she says. “Nine times out of 10, I’m using a rubber gun.” When the scene does call for a more dramatic close-up of a gun firing with a physical recoil, Grossman says she usually shoots an air gun instead, with effects added in post-production to enhance authenticity. On the most recent season, “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Grossman recalls only using rubber guns, even while shooting them.
TV SERIES
State
New York State
mxdwn.com

‘Rust’: What the Armorer Said After Death of Director of Photography

The tragedy that occurred during the filming of Rust, which took the life of the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins, continues to resonate in the industry and, once again, opened a debate on safety on film sets and the use of real weapons. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the chief armorer on the set of the film starring and produced by Alec Baldwin, who accidentally fired the gun that killed Hutchins, denied being to blame for the cinematographer’s death.
MOVIES
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins death: Film and TV stars call for law to ban real guns from sets after fatal shooting

Stars of film and television are calling for a law to ban real guns on sets following the death of Halyna Hutchins.The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the film Rust, after a prop gun was fired by Alec Baldwin.The actor was filming the forthcoming Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the tragedy occurred.Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, and has now left hospital after receiving emergency care.The incident has caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets and whether they should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
primetimer.com

The Rookie bans "live" guns on set in wake of the Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy

The ABC cop drama has, effective immediately, made the change to its gun policy in wake of Baldwin shooting and killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Thursday while rehearsing a scene for his indie movie Rust in New Mexico. "Showrunner Alexi Hawley led the charge for the change as sources say he informed ABC executives that production would no longer be using quarter or half loads while filming the Nathan Fillion-led drama," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "The series has, over the past two seasons, primarily used CGI to portray muzzle flashes but occasionally used 'live' weapons on 'big, outside set pieces.' That policy ended Friday as Hawley sent a memo to staff, exclusively obtained by THR, outlining the changes designed to improve the safety on the set of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature series." In his memo, Hawley wrote: "The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza. As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Alec Baldwin
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Calls to ban guns on movie sets grow after Baldwin shooting

Calls were multiplying in Hollywood Sunday to ban the use of firearms on movie sets, three days after actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a shocking on-set tragedy. A memorial service will be held later Sunday for 42-year-old Hutchins, who was struck in the chest when Baldwin...
MOVIES
#Guns#Computers#Ap
foxla.com

LA City Councilman calls for banning live guns, ammo on film, TV sets

'No one has been ruled out yet': Charges on the table in Alec Baldwin's fatal prop gun shooting on set of 'Rust'. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said it's too early to comment on charges at this point over the deadly shooting by Alec Baldwin on the set of his new movie 'Rust.'
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Alec Baldwin film tragedy: What are the rules for guns on movie sets?

The harrowing incident that resulted in the death of a cinematographer on a film set last week has left questions around the use of firearms in the entertainment industry. Actor Alec Baldwin said his heart was broken after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun in New Mexico on Thursday.
MOVIES
citywatchla.com

Blame For Death on Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” Set: Production, Armorer & Largely With 1st AD

Along with Laura Pellegrini, they are film directors for Rosso Films International who work extensively with guns and weapons on set “The Day I Had To Grow Up”, on Tubi, Amazon Prime and Vimeo On Demand. Currently, he is working on a Gold Coast Studios production, “Subject A Male”, with firearms and pistols, set in 1938 to 1942, from different generations.
MOVIES
The Independent

'Rust' assistant director hopes for film industry changes

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer says he hopes the tragedy prompts the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices” to ensure no one is harmed again. David Halls released a statement to the New York Post, breaking his silence following the Oct. 21 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza during production of the Western “Rust” in New Mexico. Halls said Hutchins was a friend and one of the most talented people he has worked with.“I’m shocked and saddened by her death,” he said in...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Morrison, Ed Lachman and Other Cinematographers Call to Ban Functional Firearms on Set (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”), Ed Lachman (“Carol”), Alice Brooks (“In the Heights”) and Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, are among the cinematographers calling for a ban of functional firearms on set. The open letter for support to ban guns on film sets comes following the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set. They described Hutchins’ death as “senseless, negligent and avoidable.” The letter calls for immediate support and action, not just from union leadership, but from producers and lawmakers “to affect unified change on our behalf ban all...
MOVIES

