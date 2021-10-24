CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens Considering Patrick Roy for GM Has Some Potential Pitfalls

By Trege Wilson
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens are off to their worst start since the 1995-96 season and general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin is in the last year of his contract. Bergevin isn’t going to fire head coach Dom Ducharme after just signing him to a three-year extension. If he wants to shake things up,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Should Canadiens worry about bad start, Bergevin’s future as GM?

With his team off to a discouraging 0-4-0 start (three goals for, 15 against), Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin addressed the media on Wednesday. You can watch Bergevin’s press conference in the video above. Overall, the two most pertinent takeaways were:. Bergevin said he doesn’t plan on making moves just to...
NHL
Birmingham Star

GM Marc Bergevin says Canadiens must 'fight through' struggles

Four games into the 2021-22 season, the good vibes from the Montreal Canadiens' appearance in last season's Stanley Cup Finals are gone. At least as far as general manager Marc Bergevin is concerned. Bergevin said Wednesday that the Canadiens must "fight through" their struggles and find ways to win. Montreal...
NHL
markerzone.com

PATRICK ROY RESPONDS TO RUMOURS THAT HE RECENTLY MET WITH HABS OWNER GEOFF MOLSON

NHL legend Patrick Roy is finding himself in the news a lot lately when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens. Many insiders are predicting this will be general manager Marc Bergevin's last year with the team and he will let his contract run out without signing an extension. With that rumour came another this week as a Montreal media outlet reported that Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson had met with Roy at least twice recently to discuss a possible position with the team. One has to assume that would be taking over for Bergevin once he's gone. Roy himself has responded to the rumour.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin doubtful Shea Weber will ever play again

GM Marc Bergevin says he has a plan for Shea Weber, but it doesn’t seem like it involves the captain playing again for the Canadiens. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Bergevin said Wednesday that Weber won’t play this season because of numerous...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Roy
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Michel Therrien
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Phillip Danault
coloradohockeynow.com

Dater’s Daily: Panic in Montreal, Patrick Roy to rescue?, Covid cases ticking up

Good Friday to you all. Another crisp, clear day in the great city of Denver. Let’s get to some hockey links from around the league, starting with the building rumors in Montreal that some guy named Patrick Roy might be next up to right a Canadiens ship that already has hit the metaphorical iceberg in a shocking 0-5 start.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons Canadiens GM Bergevin Must Tank 2021-22 Season

Ironically, it took a season in which the Montreal Canadiens put together one of the worst starts in Habs history at 1-6 for them to finally beat the Sharks in San Jose in 2021-22. Prior to Jake Allen shutting out the Sharks 4-0 to help the Canadiens improve to 2-6...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Montreal Canadiens#Molson#The Detroit Red Wings#Habs#Bergevin Canadiens
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Middletown Press

Perreault has hat trick, Canadiens top Red Wings for 1st win

MONTREAL (AP) — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five. Born and raised in Drummondville, Perreault is the first Quebec native to score a hat trick for the Canadiens at...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Choose Your Own Adventure – Montreal Canadiens GM

This article is a nod to the popular Choose Your Own Adventure series of books enjoyed by millions of kids during the 1980s and 1990s. If you’re a GenX or late Millenial, those books were a big part of our childhoods. In keeping with that theme, this article will make a Montreal Canadiens edition where you, the reader, will get to decide the best path this article takes.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Ryan Poehling Has Successful Return to Laval Lineup

Montreal Canadiens prospect centre Ryan Poehling was expected by many fans to grab an NHL roster spot in training camp. There was an opening down the middle of the ice as the departures of Phillip Danault, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal left the team looking for centre help. They did add Christian Dvorak who would take on a big role and Cedric Paquette who could play further down the lineup.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Sign Louis Crevier to 3-Year Contract

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced the signing of former seventh-round pick defenseman Louis Crevier. Crevier was selected with the 188th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Crevier is officially interim GM Kyle Davidson’s first signing. The defenseman’s cap hit is $850,833 in each of the three years. The Blackhawks...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy