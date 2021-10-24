Walker: Sean Payton's Saints tend to recharge battery and be at their best after bye week

Payton on Week 7 vs. Seattle, Pete Carroll, team injuries New Orleans Saints. What are some things you would say that stands out about the Seahawks?. "Looking back at some of the things about Pete's (Carroll) teams since 2010, they have always played really good special teams, there's always a commitment to running the football and defending the run. You receive a few different looks on defense that I would say are fairly new relative to maybe two years ago and yet, they still play a fair amount of zone coverage. They force you to come underneath with the football. They are a big play team offensively with two explosive receivers that get down the field and you see it on tape when you are watching both (D.K.) Metcalf and (Tyler (Lockett)."

