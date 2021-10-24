CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Walker: Sean Payton's Saints tend to recharge battery and be at their best after bye week

By ROD WALKER
NOLA.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll all have a better answer for that four weeks from now. As of right now, nobody really knows. They've been too injured and too up and down through the first five games to quite figure them out. Are they the team that waxed Green Bay in the season...

www.nola.com

ESPN

Saints' Sean Payton defends 'super aggressive' approach after fans boo clock management

NEW ORLEANS -- As soon as the question was asked, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton interjected, “I know what you’re thinking.”. He knew what the fans in the Caesars Superdome were thinking, too, when they booed his decisions to throw the ball during the final minutes of Sunday’s improbable 36-27 win instead of running out the clock and forcing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to burn their timeouts.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Uses 1-Word To Describe Jameis Winston’s Injury

The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).
NFL
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Received Text from Mike Krzyzewski After Saints' Upset Win vs. Bucs

Sean Payton has won a Super Bowl and seven division championships with the New Orleans Saints, but Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranks among his best moments. The Saints navigated the potential season-ending loss of quarterback Jameis Winston to earn a 36-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, prompting a certain coaching legend to reach out.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Sean Payton reveals awful injury update on Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints may have survived the fiery comeback attempt of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with a huge cost: star QB Jameis Winston. Winston suffered a scary leg injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest after a tackle from Devin White. As seen in the video replays of the play, the Saints QB awkwardly twisted his leg as he fell down. He had to be carted off the field and did not return, with Trevor Siemian replacing him.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Sean Payton Tonight

Sean Payton can coach some football. The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a leg injury in the first half. New Orleans, which was also without Taysom Hill (concussion), rode third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to a win over...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints HC Sean Payton: Mark Ingram will 'absolutely' play in Week 8

Just six days ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline, the New Orleans Saints made headlines Wednesday night in acquiring running back Mark Ingram from the Houston Texans. At 31 years old and in his 11th pro season, Ingram isn't what he used to be, but Saints fans are hopeful that a return to the team that drafted him 28th overall in 2011 will bring some flashbacks to his back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2016 and 2017.
NFL
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints' Sean Payton: Acquiring a new QB 'a challenge' at this point of season

The New Orleans Saints improved to 5-2 on the season via Sunday's 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the remainder of the campaign because of the torn ACL and damage to his MCL he suffered in the first half of that game. Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are expected to be on New Orleans' depth chart at the position moving forward, and Saints head coach Sean Payton suggested the team won't be acquiring a different signal-caller this fall or ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline:
NFL
Corydon Times-Republican

Sean Payton

METAIRIE, La. - If one took a Sharpie to the New Orleans Saints' opening-week flip card and marked out all the injury-related changes from the past several weeks, there'd be enough ink fumes to cause a headache.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton: Expect more Saints players returning from injuries

He declined to name any names, but New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton ended his Thursday press conference with some optimism by confirming what we’ve expected: more players will be coming off of the injured reserve list after Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz, linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith were designated to return earlier this week.
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call | Thursday, Oct. 21

Payton on Week 7 vs. Seattle, Pete Carroll, team injuries New Orleans Saints. What are some things you would say that stands out about the Seahawks?. "Looking back at some of the things about Pete's (Carroll) teams since 2010, they have always played really good special teams, there's always a commitment to running the football and defending the run. You receive a few different looks on defense that I would say are fairly new relative to maybe two years ago and yet, they still play a fair amount of zone coverage. They force you to come underneath with the football. They are a big play team offensively with two explosive receivers that get down the field and you see it on tape when you are watching both (D.K.) Metcalf and (Tyler (Lockett)."
NFL

