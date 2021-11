AC Milan’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League have become very slim after last night’s defeat, but they are not zero. The Rossoneri suffered a 1-0 loss against Porto at the Estadio do Dragao last night and are now four points away from Atletico Madrid in second place as they were beaten at home by Liverpool. That means Milan are in desperate need of a win in their home game against Porto to keep their slim hopes alive.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO