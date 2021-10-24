NASCAR Parker Goes Fast Hoodie For $1 Shipped

Amazon and Best Buy are selling the newly released Airpods Pro for $189.99 (affiliate links below):. The regular price on Apple is $249, and we saw Amazon selling them for $219 last week. Now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling them for just $189.99. We’ve rarely seen the regular Airpods Pro less than $197 (we once had it on Amazon for $179, but that’s uncommon) and now we’re seeing a $189 price point on the newest Magsafe version. The new October release on the Airpods Pro just updated the case to be Magsafe, nothing else is new, but still interesting to see such discounts immediately.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO