Western soccer falls to UCO 2-0 after lengthy weather delay

The Missouri Western soccer team huddles prior to Sunday’s game against Central Oklahoma at Spratt Stadium. Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western soccer dominated the first 45 minutes of play but had no goals to show for it, and Central Oklahoma came out of a 90-minute weather delay as the aggressor to earn a 2-0 win Sunday at Spratt Stadium.

In a battle of two teams tied for third in the MIAA at 6-2, the Bronchos (11-4-1) gained the upper hand to remain in third. Northwest (10-5-1, 6-2-1) jumped into fourth with a 1-0 win against Newman while Missouri Western (9-5-2, 6-3) fell to fifth.

The Griffons host the Bearcats on Senior Night on Friday before ending the regular season at Central Missouri and competing in the MIAA Tournament.

Missouri Western put the pressure on throughout the early going Sunday and finally started to get shots off 15 minutes in, outshooting UCO 9-4 in the opening half. UCO goalie Kaitlyn Asher was forced into five saves, including two impressive shots from distance from Lauren Street and Jaden Skinner midway through the half.

Skinner nearly found the back of the net on a shot aimed above Asher, though she tipped the ball over the bar for a corner kick and kept the game scoreless.

Less than four minutes into the second half, the game was halted due to lightning. A downpour and multiple tornado warnings ensued before play resumed in a howling wind and mist after more than 90 minutes.

UCO came out with energy and tested Western goalie Anna Meyer with a pair of shots just minutes later.

In the 55th minute, a failed clearance out of the box saw Adria Ramirez cross the ball in front of Mayer and Taryn Kedzoir tapped it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

With 18 minutes remaining, a ball played behind the defense from the midfield led to a miscommunication between Evelyn Daye and Mayer, and Kedzoir bury it in the back of the net from just inside the box.

UCO had 10 shots in the second half to Western’s five.

1:36

Updated Oct 22, 2021

0:47

Updated Oct 22, 2021

1:26