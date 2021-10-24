CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Western soccer falls to UCO 2-0 after lengthy weather delay

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNSjP_0cbQhB1s00
The Missouri Western soccer team huddles prior to Sunday’s game against Central Oklahoma at Spratt Stadium. Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western soccer dominated the first 45 minutes of play but had no goals to show for it, and Central Oklahoma came out of a 90-minute weather delay as the aggressor to earn a 2-0 win Sunday at Spratt Stadium.

In a battle of two teams tied for third in the MIAA at 6-2, the Bronchos (11-4-1) gained the upper hand to remain in third. Northwest (10-5-1, 6-2-1) jumped into fourth with a 1-0 win against Newman while Missouri Western (9-5-2, 6-3) fell to fifth.

The Griffons host the Bearcats on Senior Night on Friday before ending the regular season at Central Missouri and competing in the MIAA Tournament.

Missouri Western put the pressure on throughout the early going Sunday and finally started to get shots off 15 minutes in, outshooting UCO 9-4 in the opening half. UCO goalie Kaitlyn Asher was forced into five saves, including two impressive shots from distance from Lauren Street and Jaden Skinner midway through the half.

Skinner nearly found the back of the net on a shot aimed above Asher, though she tipped the ball over the bar for a corner kick and kept the game scoreless.

Less than four minutes into the second half, the game was halted due to lightning. A downpour and multiple tornado warnings ensued before play resumed in a howling wind and mist after more than 90 minutes.

UCO came out with energy and tested Western goalie Anna Meyer with a pair of shots just minutes later.

In the 55th minute, a failed clearance out of the box saw Adria Ramirez cross the ball in front of Mayer and Taryn Kedzoir tapped it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

With 18 minutes remaining, a ball played behind the defense from the midfield led to a miscommunication between Evelyn Daye and Mayer, and Kedzoir bury it in the back of the net from just inside the box.

UCO had 10 shots in the second half to Western’s five.

1:36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3EG3_0cbQhB1s00
  • Updated Oct 22, 2021

0:47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3256Gc_0cbQhB1s00
  • Updated Oct 22, 2021

1:26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFuI5_0cbQhB1s00

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
The Hill

Trump gloats as Virginia results come in

Former President Trump is gloating over Republican Glenn Youngkin’s lead in the Virginia governor’s race as results continue to trickle in. In a statement Tuesday night, Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race because McAuliffe constantly tied his Republican rival to the former president. That ultimately boosted Youngkin’s standing heading into the Tuesday election, Trump said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Anna Meyer
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
430
Followers
120
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy