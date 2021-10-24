CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Benedictine rides Kettle to 47-34 win against Missouri Valley

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 9 days ago

Benedictine quarterback Garrett Kettle tallied 400 yards of offense with six total touchdowns Saturday, leading the Ravens to a 47-37 win against Missouri Valley.

Kettle finished 18-of-28 passing for 351 yards and four touchdowns with 49 yards rushing and two additional scores.

Kettle’s special teams tackle at the 2-yard line after Benedictine’s opening drive set up a bad snap on a punt from the goal line and a safety. Kettle then threw a 50-yard touchdown to Reed Levi, ran for a 7-yard score and connected for a 42-yard Hail Mary at the first-half buzzer for a 23-3 lead.

Adger caught another 67-yard touchdown in part to building a 37-9 lead late in the third. Adger finished with six catches for 171 yards. Levi hauled in four catches for two scores and 81 yards.

Benedictine (5-3, 1-1 Heart South) travels to No. 6 Baker next Saturday.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
