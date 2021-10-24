CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jones adds 'skilled receiver' to his resume

By Newsday
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Manning presumably was off somewhere getting honored for something or recording a TV commercial or prepping for his "Monday Night...

www.chatsports.com

chatsports.com

Will the real Daniel Jones please stand up?

Daniel Jones of the Giants walks to the sidelines after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac. If this Giants season was a cheesy midday soap opera – and at this point it may not be all that far removed from turning into one – there would be a perfectly good explanation for what is happening at quarterback.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/25: Week 7 optimism, Daniel Jones, more

Season-high six sacks, with rookie Azeez Ojulari getting 2.5 and Leonard Williams all over the field, with 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and six tackles. Williams and Lorenzo Carter combined to pressure Sam Darnold, forcing an intentional-grounding penalty in the end zone for a safety. Logan Ryan cracked Robby Anderson in the back for a pass breakup. James Bradberry, playing against his former team for the first time, stopped a Panthers drive with an interception on the 5-yard line of a Darnold overthrow. Panthers vowed to establish the run and finished with 56 rushing yards, so no dice there. LB Benardrick McKinney made some big hits in his Giants debut. Panthers had just 173 total yards and 11 first downs. And no touchdowns.
FanSided

New York Giants: Daniel Jones replacement and other 2022 prospects

It’s almost time for the New York Giants to close the chapter on Daniel Jones and the 2022 NFL Draft is the time to start. The post-Eli Manning era for the New York Giants hasn’t gotten off to a great start. We’re not halfway through the season, but it’s time for the G-Men to look toward the 2022 NFL Draft for help.
Newsday

Giants' Daniel Jones thrills as a receiver but nails win as a quarterback

Sorry, Daniel Jones, but your one-handed catch against the Panthers on Sunday was not the greatest in Giants history. Not even close. It may be comparable in still photographs, the two players both outstretched and reaching for the football, but Odell Beckham Jr.’s grab almost seven years ago remains the top play in that limited category.
New York Post

Daniel Jones does it all, but are the Giants doing enough for him?

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning. If that beer-pourer manning the concessions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in between Giants drives was 6-foot-5 and sporting a dark mop of hair, it was only fitting on an afternoon Daniel Jones did everything else, too.
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Daniel Jones explains crazy trick play reception

The New York Giants came up with a better performance on both sides of the ball in week 7, and one play in specific sums up their improvement on offense. That play is the trick play where wide receiver Dante Pettis tossed the ball to Daniel Jones for a first down on a scoring drive.
New York Post

Daniel Jones’ cautionary tale: Sam Darnold

The cautionary tale that looked over his head before the season began will be on the other side of the field, staring Daniel Jones in the face on Sunday. His name is Sam Darnold, quarterback, Carolina Panthers. A year ago, MetLife Stadium was his gameday home, and he thought he was ready take flight with the Jets in his third season, and so did the franchise, and so did the fan base.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Newsday

Daniel Jones a triple threat in undermanned Giants' win over Panthers

The Giants couldn’t stop talking about Daniel Jones. Talking trash about him, that is. They dissed his effort, crushed his lanky awkwardness and even ragged on his basketball skills. There were almost no boundaries uncrossed while ripping him to shreds, all on the record, all in front of reporters and cameras.
Yardbarker

Daniel Jones Simply Cannot Carry The Giants Offense And It Shows

The New York Giants must realize that Daniel Jones isn’t their guy. He is yet to make a significant impact three years into his career. Worse, his performance against the Los Angeles Rams indicates that he might not be the man for the job. Sure, the Giants are suffering from...
New York Post

How Daniel Jones feels about going viral

Yes, Daniel Jones has seen your memes. And yes, he admits, they’re pretty funny. “My friends and family get a kick out of it,” the Giants quarterback said in an appearance on the “All In with Art Stapleton” podcast. “So it’s all good.”. Jones first experienced going viral last year,...
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Episode 82: Daniel Jones Propels Giants to Blowout Win

It’s been two long years since Giants fans got to witness a victory in their own building. There were no fans last season and Big Blue had failed to earn at W at MetLife in three tries in 2021. That changed on Sunday, when the offense and defense came together for one common cause: stopping the bleeding. The Giants’ defense, combined with Sam Darnold’s ineptitude, mixed with some Daniel Jones’ wizardry equaled a 25-3 win to get them to 2-5 on the season.
