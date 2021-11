The Truckee girls’ tennis team captured a Class 3A Northern Region championship following a 13-5 win against rivals South Tahoe. The girls’ regional tournament, held last week at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center, will conclude today and Saturday with singles and doubles matchups. Truckee’s Mia Jones goes into the tournament as the Wolverines top-seeded player, having qualified fifth overall out of the Class 3A Northern Region. In doubles, Ryan Phelan and Olivia Fuszard qualified as the top seeds as part of a group that includes Wolverines’ Amber Hansford and Naomi Park as the No. 2 seed and Sophia Wasson and Samantha Schram as the No. 3 seed.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO