Pokemon Go has announced a full slate of events and features for November. Pokemon Go has announced a slate of four events for November, including a tie-in event for the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and a "mystery event" to wrap up the Season of Mischief. November will kick off with a Día de Muertos event that will run from November 1st to November 2nd. Unlike last year, the Dia de Muertos event will be a worldwide event. Shortly afterwards, Pokemon Go will hold a Festival of Lights event that runs from November 5th to November 14th and features "light overcoming darkness." The second half of the month will feature a week-long event celebrating the launch of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from November 16th to November 21st, and an end of month event from November 26th through November 29th that will feature a Special Research story for players who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story.

