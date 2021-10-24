CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garcia has a passion for wrestling, jiu-jitsu

By Carl Lukat, clukat@loudountimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Garcia has quickly risen up the ranks in the sport of wrestling. The 7-year-old won a national title at the 2021 Interstate 64 Wrestling Championships on Oct. 3 in Virginia Beach. "I wanted to wrestle because my dad and grandpa were wrestlers," said Garcia, who joined the Ranger...

