Garcia has a passion for wrestling, jiu-jitsu

On Sunday, October 10, Noah Hauser, of Winona, won first place in his division at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation's (IBJJF) largest and most prestigious No Gi grappling tournament, the IBJJF No Gi World Championship. Competitors from all around the globe congregated in Garland, Texas, for the annual four-day grappling tournament. Noah represented Team Rodrigo Vaghi as well as Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona, where he is a grappling coach and teaches Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. Hauser competed in the Lightweight Masters 2 Blue Belt division where he won his first two matches by rear naked choke submission and his final match by points, 11-6, to bring home the gold medal. Hauser is now ranked seventh in the world in his No Gi division by the IBJJF.
