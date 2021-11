As director of the estate and winemaking for Bolgheri’s Ornellaia and Massetto, Axel Heinz is responsible for two of the world’s legendary, so-called Super Tuscans—wines launched in the early 1970s by producers who embraced the grapes and techniques of Bordeaux, breaking with the prescriptive winemaking traditions of Tuscany (and earning global acclaim and lofty bottle prices in the process). Even so, his ties with Napa—and those of the Tuscan estates—and his fascination for Napa’s wines and the region’s pioneering spirit go way back. Heinz explains: “Ornellaia has had a long connection with Napa. For a moment, the estate was co-owned...

NAPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO