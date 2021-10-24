CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mahomes, Chiefs struggling with significant turnover problem

By TERESA M. WALKER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYsag_0cbQb86q00
1 of 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the blame for his two turnovers against Tennessee, saying he pressed too much trying to make something happen.

That still leaves the Kansas City Chiefs with a big turnover problem, an issue this team hadn’t dealt with much in hosting the AFC championship game the past three seasons.

The Chiefs turned the ball over three times Sunday losing 27-3 to Tennessee, and the Titans turned an interception of Mahomes and his fumble into 10 points late in the first half.

“It’s kind of been one thing here and there each and every week,” Mahomes said. “It’s not like a whole overarching one thing, and today it was probably me. I just pressed a little bit too early in the game and then we got down we were in the mode where (we had to go) no huddle, which you don’t want to be in in the NFL.”

Kansas City (3-4) now has one more turnover already this season (17) than the 16 giveaways in all of 2020. Mahomes has 11, including nine interceptions, for the most the 2018 NFL MVP has had in a single season, counting the playoffs. That ties him with Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence for most in the NFL.

Mahomes had only nine turnovers in 17 games in 2019 and 10 in 18 games in 2020. He also has been picked off at least once in six straight games.

“We got to eliminate the turnovers and the penalties,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. “Again, these are things that we haven’t — haven’t been common to us. I’m seeing things that I haven’t seen before. And we just got to fix it. And the players, they know that.”

The Chiefs came into Sunday ahead of only Jacksonville in turnover margin at minus-8 and a league-high 14 turnovers. The Jaguars had their bye, so the Chiefs will be tied with Jacksonville for last in that category at minus-10.

The turnovers are coming in bunches now too. This was the third straight game Kansas City has turned it over at least three times, and the Chiefs turned it over four times in losing to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the season.

Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle said everyone needs to look at themselves in the mirror and come in ready to play. With Kansas City winning five straight AFC West titles and playing in the AFC championship the past three seasons and winning the 2020 Super Bowl, everyone is ready to play the Chiefs.

Having some early turnovers this season also has opponents eager to join the feeding frenzy at Kansas City’s expense.

“We figured a lot of teams would come and hold us up and punch the ball out,” Pringle said. “We just have to protect the ball. That’s our prize. We’ve got to protect the prize if we want to win the game.”

Mahomes said he just has to be better earlier in games so the Chiefs don’t fall behind the way they did against the Titans. Reid said as play-callers, the coaches need to look at what they can do to help the offense get rolling earlier.

The Chiefs have lost two of their past three. Worse, they’re 1-4 against AFC teams and tied with Denver at the bottom of the division they’ve dominated for five seasons.

“It’s been kind of rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years, but whenever you want to build something substantial and you want to build something great, you’re going to go through parts like this,” Mahomes said. “It’s going to take us getting better every single day.”

Not turning the ball over would be a good start.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Fox Sports Radio

Why You Need to be Worried About Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bit of a downward spiral this season as they continue to look less like the Super Bowl juggernaut they once were. Since the Patrick Mahomes era began, they looked like a team bound for multiple Super Bowls. One trophy and a loss to Tom Brady, and now they appear to be losing to the toughest teams in the AFC that they had always seemed to find a way to defeat or at least compete against in the past. Chris Broussard and Rob Parker share their biggest takeaways from the Tennesee Titans giving them the business.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Share Update On Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Status

Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans got much worse for the Kansas City Chiefs when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to leave the game after a hit to the head. Late in the fourth quarter, and with his team trailing 27-3, Mahomes danced around in the pocket to try to avoid a sack. He was eventually wrapped up by a Titans lineman, but as he was going to the ground, he was bulldozed by another defender and took a knee/thigh to the face.
NFL
kingstonthisweek.com

NFL SUNDAY PREVIEW: Top defender calls Chiefs fan base ‘toxic’ ... Kryk's straight-up picks for Week 8

Are things really beginning to split at the seams in Kansas City? In some ways it sure seems so. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The latest came Saturday morning, in a report at ProFootballTalk.com. Two prominent members of the Chiefs’ atrocious defence went on Instagram to slam the NFL team’s fans for being spoiled by success.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Chiefs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Deadline Trade

After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Chris Simms Offers His Advice For Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Some have argued Patrick Mahomes is trying to do too much for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. NFL analyst Chris Simms agrees. Mahomes has thrown nine picks during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Some of those picks came off bad luck, but others were due to Mahomes forcing things.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Chargers#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Titans#Jaguars#Cbs
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Struggles

Things have not been going very well for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs so far this regular season. Kansas City dropped to 3-4 on the season on Sunday with a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes struggled in the game, throwing an interception and taking a big hit to the helmet area. Thankfully, he cleared concussion protocol, so it doesn’t sound like he’s going to miss any time moving forward.
NFL
chatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes Discusses Chiefs' Struggles After Blowout Loss to Titans

The struggles of the Kansas City Chiefs continued Sunday in a surprising 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. For star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the tribulations of the 2021 season are a necessary lesson after the success of the previous years. "It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes has interesting theory behind Chiefs' struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2021. Patrick Mahomes thinks he knows why. The Chiefs quarterback told ESPN’s Lisa Salters in a pre-game interview on “Monday Night Football” that he felt some of the team’s issues are related to focus. Mahomes said that he and some of his teammates had been so focused on winning in the playoffs after last year’s Super Bowl loss that they lost sight of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pocket presence, footwork and timing: Patrick Mahomes explains his struggles

In his nine seasons as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid always makes sure to emphasize that he holds the most responsibility when the team loses, often saying that it “starts with him” and that “he has to be better.”. Whether he deserves the blame or...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs, Mahomes have many uncanny parallels with an ‘almost dynasty’

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City, National Football League Most Valuable Player Award, Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, National Football League, Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first few years as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accomplished feats never before...
NFL
umkc.edu

Chiefs struggle in blowout loss to Tennessee

The Kansas City Chiefs continue their sorrowful struggles as they were thoroughly defeated by the Tennessee Titans 27-3 on Sunday. The loss puts Kansas City below .500 once again as it now sits at 3-4 and in third place of the AFC West. Mahomes finished the game with no touchdowns and two turnovers which has him tied for the most in the NFL with 11 total (nine interceptions and two fumble losses).
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy