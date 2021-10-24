CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB

By TOM CANAVAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIicu_0cbQavs300
1 of 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time this season, Sam Darnold may have to start looking over his shoulder.

In fact, there may be a lot of guys on the Panthers who may be facing reduced playing time after Carolina dropped a 25-3 decision to the woeful New York Giants on Sunday.

Darnold is the obvious player under the microscope after the Panthers (3-4) did little on offense in dropping their fourth straight game with Christian McCaffrey sidelined. He was yanked in favor of second-year quarterback PJ Walker early in the fourth quarter after completing 16 of 25 passes for 111 yards and one interception.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Darnold, who came to Carolina in an offseason trade with the Jets, will be the starter next week at Atlanta (3-3), and for the time being.

“His sense of urgency this week, I expect to be heightened,” Rhule said of Darnold. “I try to put that sense of urgency on our coaches. Obviously, it didn’t show up. We have to coach better but our players have to play better as well. And that starts with the quarterback.”

After getting a field goal on the opening drive, the Panthers did very little. Their three points and 173 total yards were lows since Rhule took over for the 2020 season.

Rhule said the performance clearly was not what the team expected. He had said earlier in the week his team would stress the running game. It finished with 56 yards on 17 carries.

“I think quarterbacks go through ups and downs and highs and lows,” Rhule said. “Look at Daniel Jones. He went through the same kind of game probably last week. He came out and played great. Sam’s got to take care of the football and Sam’s got to throw on time and if it’s not there, find the checkdowns.”

Despite not having most of his playmakers, Jones threw a touchdown pass, made a spectacular catch on a trick play and threw for 203 yards against a good defense. He did not turn the ball over.

Darnold said being lifted was not a surprise with the offense failing to get into a rhythm. He added he knew Rhule was just trying to spark the team with Walker.

Playing at MetLife Stadium for the first time since being traded by the Jets, Darnold said all he can do is get back to work. He was not embarrassed about being lifted.

“I’m going to go out there, I’m going to play football and give it all I’ve got for my teammates,” said Darnold, who also gave the Giants two points after being flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone in the second quarter.

Panthers center Matt Paradis also expects more from the offense.

“We are seven games in. We have to respond. It’s not a matter of think, or hope. We have to respond. We will respond,” he said, adding the offense still believes in Darnold.

The Panthers’ defense played well, limiting New York to 302 yards. New York scored five points in the first half with two coming off the intentional grounding and the other three coming on the first of Graham Gano’s three field goals. That came on the series after the safety.

New York’s only real drive covered 75 yards and 11 plays in the third quarter. The other 13 points came on drives of 19, 32 and 19 yards.

“I don’t know if we realize the position we’re in,” Rhule said. “You could tell New York certainly knew after last week the position they were in. Their backs were against the wall. They had a sense of urgency that we did not have. We’ll find that this week. We have to find it this week. We were not the tougher team today.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers HC Matt Rhule 'not looking anywhere else' for a QB

The last we heard anything regarding the Carolina Panthers and Deshaun Watson was back on Aug. 28, when multiple reports suggested the team was not entertaining a pursuit of the troubled quarterback. Not much has changed almost two months later. When asked by New York Daily News columnist Pat Leonard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Qb#Ap#New York Giants
Bleacher Report

Sam Darnold Ruled Out by Panthers vs. Falcons After Suffering Concussion

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold exited Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion. The New York Jets brought an end to the Darnold era when they traded him to the Carolina Panthers in April, with BYU's Zach Wilson taking over as the new franchise quarterback. Perhaps the coaching...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers vs. Giants: Best all-time photos from the matchup

Despite there not being a recognized rivalry between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, these two teams have matched up for some pretty intense battles. Here are a few of the best pictures from those memorable meetings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Rhule and Judge have history as Panthers face Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game betweeen the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants on Sunday matches two struggling NFL teams. There’s so much more to the story, starting with the coaches. Matt Rhule of the Panthers (3-3) and Joe Judge of the Giants (1-5) are going to be...
NFL
fox29.com

NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Panthers, point spread, more

Panthers -3 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover) Moneyline: Panthers -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Giants +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined. This will be...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rhule Discusses Decision to Pull Darnold, Trade Market + More

Another Sunday, another loss for Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers as they fell to the New York Giants 25-3, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season. After getting off to such a hot start and making a pair of trades to bolster the cornerback room, it felt like the Panthers were ready to make a run at the playoffs this season. Not next year or two years from now, but now. Over the last four weeks, things have fallen to the waste side and it all starts with the quarterback, Sam Darnold.
NFL
chatsports.com

Matt Rhule talks decision to be head coach of Panthers, not Giants

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during the second quarter against the Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson. Matt Rhule showed exactly why he was considered such a strong candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job when it was last...
NFL
247Sports

Carolina football: Matt Rhule downplays significance of QB Sam Darnold's benching

Not a lot went right for the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, as they managed just three points in the 23-point loss. The Panthers did make quite a stir in the fourth quarter, when they elected to bench starting quarterback Sam Darnold in favor of backup P.J. Walker.
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers QB Sam Darnold benched in the fourth quarter

Sam Darnold of the Panthers looks on against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Mike Stobe. Safe to say this wasn’t the return to MetLife Stadium that Sam Darnold had in mind. The former Jets quarterback was benched in the fourth quarter as his Carolina Panthers were in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold remains starter, wanted a spark Sunday

The Panthers benched quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 25-3 loss to the Giants, but they won’t be benching him permanently. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said at his postgame press conference that Darnold will start against the Falcons in Week Eight and in the weeks to follow. Rhule said he turned to P.J. Walker with the team down 15-3 on Sunday in search of a spark for an offense that did nothing after a field goal on their opening drive.
NFL
Rock Hill Herald

Panthers vs Giants live updates: Sam Darnold benched, Carolina falls to New York

Just over a month ago, coming into the Panthers’ season-opener with the Jets, the shiniest story lines involved quarterback Sam Darnold. How would his tenure begin in Carolina? And what would it be like for Darnold to play against his old team, one that saw him fall short (not necessarily by the total fault of his own) of the expectations bestowed upon him?
NFL
heraldsun.com

Giants QB Daniel Jones grew up a Panthers fan. On Sunday, he wants to beat them

When he was a kid, Daniel Jones spent dozens of Sundays in Bank of America Stadium, watching his beloved Carolina Panthers. Jones was 6 years old when the Panthers made the Super Bowl for the first time in the 2003 postseason, and that was the year he found his childhood sports heroes. Jones loved Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad, Mike Rucker, Stephen Davis and especially Jake Delhomme — because Jones wanted to be a quarterback, too. Jones’ favorite all-time Carolina player, though, was Steve Smith because of his combination of talent and toughness.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Sam Darnold speaks out on getting benched in brutal loss to Giants

Carolina Panthers star Sam Darnold made headlines on Sunday after he was subbed out in the fourth quarter amid an embarrassing blowout courtesy of the New York Giants. The game was already beyond them when Panthers head coach Matt Rhule pulled Darnold out of the game, but at this point, there have been whispers of the 24-year-old potentially losing his starting spot for Carolina.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy