CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets face fresh dose of adversity following Wilson injury

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQ6OL_0cbQacLU00
1 of 4

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As he sat in the locker room Sunday, his knee wrapped in ice as his team quickly faded under a lopsided scoreboard, Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson wanted to do something.

“I just sat there asking them, ‘Can I go back in? What can I do?’ Wilson recalled after the Jets’ 54-13 loss to the Patriots.

“Once they said the best thing to do was obviously not to play and to make sure we find out what’s wrong first,” he added, “I just kind of sat there on my phone and watched the game.”

What he saw was the remainder of another frustrating result for a 1-5 Jets team that is now staring at the prospect of being without the second overall pick for a yet-to-be determined amount of time after he left early in the second quarter with what is believed to be an injured posterior cruciate ligament.

Wilson was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who fell on the back of Wilson’s legs after he released a pass that fell incomplete for Keelan Cole. Wilson initially was down for several minutes as he was examined by the training staff before eventually being able to walk off the field under his own power.

The injury came after the previous play in which Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy also hit Wilson low along the sideline, landing on his left knee, though he was able to resume playing.

“The pain really isn’t there. It just kind of feels like something is off as far as just being loose or a little bit unstable a little bit,” Wilson said of his injured right knee.

He did not return and was replaced by Mike White — who hadn’t previously taken an NFL regular-season snap.

White played as well as could be expected in Wilson’s absence, finishing off the drive after Wilson got injured on with 3-yard TD pass to Corey Davis to trim New England’s early lead to 17-7. For the day White was 20 of 32 for 202 yards, the TD and two interceptions.

But the Patriots dominated the rest of the period, scoring twice more to take a 31-7 lead into halftime. The Jets have now been outscored in the first half 106-20 this season.

If Wilson is sidelined for an extended period, White said he’s confident he can lead the offense if necessary.

For the game, the Jets were 7 of 13 on third down and 2-for-2 in the red zone.

“There are things to build on,” White said. “I think we did some good things as an offense. We executed, moved the ball downfield. As in any game, there’s going to be plays you want back. I think the most important thing is going into the film room tomorrow and correcting those things, building upon it, not letting today beat us twice.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh said they are hoping for the best from Wilson’s MRI and then will adjust accordingly.

“Initially you feel good. But you never know,” Saleh said.

Wilson said they got a jump on the rehab process while he was in the locker room following the injury. The Jets host the Bengals next Sunday and then have a quick turnaround, visiting Indianapolis the following Thursday.

As for now, Wilson said he isn’t thinking about missing both games.

“I’m planning on doing what I can to come back as fast as possible, making sure everything is good,” Wilson said. “Once we get the results, just hit the rehab and everything ... find out what I’m capable of doing and try to get back as fast as possible.”

Whatever happens, Wilson said there’s only one remedy to put Sunday behind the Jets.

“You move on,” he said. “We’re not going to let this beat us up because we’re in this for the long run. It’s a process. As long as we just keep trying to get better every single game and we keep going to work and guys don’t try to do too much all the way across the board, including us in the quarterback room just taking what they give us, we’ll eventually get there.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Flacco traded back to Jets amid Zach Wilson injury

The New York Jets are bringing in all the stops as they look to continue competing for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022. The Jets on Monday night acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. They need the extra quarterback now that Zach Wilson is out with a knee injury.
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson knocked out of game with knee injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Sunday's 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots after sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter. Wilson was hit by Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon after a pass attempt and remained on the ground before being helped off by trainers and undergoing evaluation in the medical tent.
NFL
SportsGrid

Jets QB Zach Wilson To Get MRI On Knee Injury Suffered Vs. Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will receive an MRI on his right knee this week after leaving the game on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wilson was hit low on a drop-back in the second quarter and didn’t return after leaving the game. The rookie told reporters after the game they believe he has a PCL injury and that his knee feels “loose”. Wilson was six-for-ten for 51 yards when he exited the game. In the five games prior, Wilson had completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bengals#Patriots#American Football#Ap#Td
chatsports.com

Why a PCL injury may be best-case scenario for Zach Wilson, Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When he first felt his right knee buckle, Zach Wilson thought his season might be over. "I felt a pop in there," the Jets’ rookie quarterback said of Patriots linebacker Matt Judon hitting him after he threw a deep pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s 54-13 loss. "I was thinking the worst [case] scenario in my head, which sucks."
NFL
chatsports.com

Why the NY Jets offense remains interesting despite Zach Wilson’s injury

With the New York Jets, it always can get worse. The team knows how to redefine the term “rock bottom.”. After a disappointing 1-4 start, New York had a much-needed bye week. The week off reinjected hope into the fanbase, which timidly believed the Jets could surprise the Patriots and snap a 10-year losing streak in Foxborough.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Jets acquire Flacco from Eagles after injury to Wilson

The New York Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles in wake of Zach Wilson's injury, the Eagles announced Monday. The Jets are parting with a conditional sixth-round pick for the veteran. It can turn into a fifth-rounder based on Flacco's playing time, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL
New York Post

Jets’ misery only made worse by Zach Wilson injury uncertainty

The list of laments for Jets fans is already endless. It is abundantly clear, for instance, that the new head coach may have assembled one of the shakiest staffs in recent memory. That’s one. They flat-out quit Sunday in Foxborough — you think that’s harsh? Go back and watch the game again if you have the stomach. That’s another.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots Embarrass Jets 54-13 // Draft Mac Jones Over Zach Wilson? // Zach Wilson Injury – 10/25 (Hour 1)

(00;00) Day 1 of syndication for the Toucher & Rich Radio Program. Fred brought his son to the Patriots/Jets game at GIllette Stadium… and left early. (16:01) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense exploded for 54 points as New England earned its first home win against the New York Jets. Would Mac Jones be drafted before Zach WIlson if the NFL Draft was done now? Fred thinks Zach Wilson’s injury might be good for him.
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson injury could become bigger Jets setback than it already is

The mission statement to this season for the Jets was based on one thing: The development of Zach Wilson. All the Jets wanted was to see progress from their rookie quarterback, the prized No. 2 overall draft pick, as they built their young roster around him for the future. So,...
NFL
New York Post

Jets destroyed by Patriots amid Zach Wilson injury worry

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Jets suffered a humiliating loss and lost their quarterback on a brutal Sunday afternoon in New England. The Patriots embarrassed the Jets 54-13 at Gillette Stadium and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson exited the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. The extent of Wilson’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets feeling optimistic about Zach Wilson's injury status

Zach Wilson might be in line for a return to the New York Jets more quickly than initially thought. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL during last week’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the prognosis was that he would miss multiple games. That’s still likely to happen, but it appears a two-week absence may be all Wilson needs.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Trade Deadline: Zach Wilson injury should confirm Jets are sellers

The injury to New York Jets QB Zach Wilson against the New England Patriots could not have been more timely with the 2021 NFL trade deadline looming. With the Jets entering Week 7 at 1-4, they were always likely to be sellers. But if Wilson’s injury lingers, the need for the Jets to switch their focus to the 2022 NFL season and beyond would only be confirmed.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy