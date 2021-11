On October 24th at around 2:30 am in the morning the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was notified that there were three suspicious persons on foot in the Iron Gate Subdivision. Multiple Deputies responded to the scene as there were several subdivisions in Bulloch County that had experienced a rash of vehicle break-ins. In addition to several Patrol Deputies an Investigator and K-9 Unit also headed to the scene.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO