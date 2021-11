Many of us share the belief that the United States is an exceptional nation; one that has succeeded past all others and is worthy of our pride. For those who may say otherwise, their words are betrayed by their actions, for here they remain when they could always go elsewhere. As political tension heightens and the gap between ideology widens between us, one must wonder if there’s any unifying element that can bring us back together. What was it, after all, that made this nation exceptional? What was the banner under which the people of the United States assembled to form the American identity?

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO