The "both sides" problem with American news coverage

American politics has changed dramatically since my post-Watergate generation of journalists began covering the story. Political journalism hasn’t kept up. For years it was easy to cover “both sides” — Republicans and Democrats — as equally worthy, and blameworthy, partners in democracy. While we reporters had come of age as witnesses to the unprecedented resignation of a Republican president who’d tried to corrupt the institutions of government to affect an election — imagine! — what remained was a Republican Party still capable of a creditable role in a healthy two-party system. After all, Richard M. Nixon was forced to resign when congressional leaders of his party began abandoning him. Again, imagine that, Kevin McCarthy.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO