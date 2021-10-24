Washington wastes numerous opportunities in loss to Packers

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
FRISCO - There is, we will humbly submit, an advantage to having covered the Dallas Cowboys for the last 30-plus years: We speak "Jerry-ese.'' And it is a skill that comes in mighty handy every year as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Case in point: Owner Jerry Jones speaking this...
The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
Legendary sports broadcaster Joe Buck had a brutally honest admission on his career earlier this week. The longtime FOX broadcaster, who’s currently calling both the NFL and the World Series, doesn’t get very much time away from the action. So, he sometimes has to get a little creative inside of the broadcasting booth.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Los Angeles Rams and former Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed the news on Friday. The 34-year-old Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rams this past offseason....
The Dallas Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott on Sunday night, as Cooper Rush is starting in his place against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott has yet to fully recover from his strained calf injury. Dallas is hoping to get Prescott back next weekend, when the Cowboys take on the Denver...
The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
There is no running back the Tennessee Titans could have signed to adequately replace Derrick Henry. So, they brought in more than one. Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman were among four players the Titans added their practice squad on Tuesday. The expectation is that Peterson, one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, will be signed to the active roster in the coming days and will be in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Whether Foreman is a complementary piece or a fallback option remains to be seen.
In the Super Bowl era, the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s fifth-best team per win percentage (.558). Generally speaking, the franchise is accustomed to winning, aside from the blatant lack of Super Bowl victories. Even without a Lombardi trophy, the expectation is for the Vikings to routinely win games while...
Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, but he continues to make NFL headlines. According to a report from CBS Sports, the ex-Las Vegas Raiders head coach, who resigned after the leaking of several terrible emails, is considering some major lawsuits. Gruden, who used racist and homophobic language...
Remnants from the Cardinals game against the Packers remain talking points and there were several included in Peter King’s Football Morning in America column Monday. King cited two Cardinals among his three goats of the week, named a Packers player among his three offensive and defensive players of the week and also wondered why the Cardinals weren’t featured more in prime-time games.
In the wake of the fatal car crash believed to have been caused by an impaired Henry Ruggs (who reportedly suffered only minor injuries), the Raiders have been left to scramble for new answers at wide receiver. The accident occurred just 12 hours before the trade deadline, but the Raiders...
After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
The Washington Football Team has released tight end Jace Sternberger less than a month after signing the former third-round pick. Sternberger, who spent his first two professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him, was brought into the fold in Washington after Logan Thomas was put on injured reserve. The Texas A&M product signed with WFT on October 6.
WASHINGTON (2-4) at GREEN BAY (5-1) Sunday, 1 p.m., EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 1-5; Packers 5-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 21-16-1. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Washington 20-15 in Green Bay on Dec. 8, 2019. LAST WEEK: Washington lost...
