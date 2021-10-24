CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Algorithms put a 'thumb on the scale,' eliciting emotional responses

Courier-Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Bump, Mara Schiavocampo, and Oliver Darcy discuss how...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
thepioneeronline.com

Beware of the Algorithm

“The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world”. Facebook is making headlines again. Frances Haugen, yet another Facebook whistleblower reignites the discussion on social media toxicity. Although she is certainly not the tech giant’s first whistleblower, Haugen is already...
INTERNET
mspoweruser.com

YouTube finally delivers “New to you” feature in response to stale recommendation algorithm

We have complained before that YouTube’s recommendation algorithm often recommends content you have seen before or content that is old and stale. Google has finally responded with a new feature called “New to you”. New to you is designed to help you discover new creators and fresh content, beyond the recommended videos you normally see.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Courier-Express

Kara Swisher dissects Facebook and YouTube

Facebook's name change isn't the big story, "what it is doing to our society and whether it is being managed the proper way" is the big story, Kara Swisher says. She adds, "I think YouTube probably should be looked at in a stronger way in conjunction with Facebook because they're very similar sets of issues."
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mara Schiavocampo
gitconnected.com

Methods, Algorithms, and Generics

I published a series on building a painting app, the last article of which you’ll find here. But I kept thinking about the subject matter of the last paper in the series, embracing algorithms. I had redefined most of the methods using the doctrine advocated by Sean Parent in his C++ seasoning talk on using STK algorithms; but could I do more. Many of the said methods had a common theme, they all changed one or more properties on the struct that represented a shape. Could I develop a generic version that would effectively reduce my codebase substantially. Code that I could use elsewhere to perhaps.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Film Threat

Op. Cope: An Algorithmic Opera

Op. Cope: An Algorithmic Opera invokes mystery based on its title alone. When you discover Jae Shim’s documentary discusses the possibilities of artificial intelligence creating beautiful symphonies, moving poems, and magnificent paintings, the film becomes equal parts Blade Runner and Score: A Film Music Documentary (at least in philosophy). As early as the 1980s, the notion of using algorithms to create art has sparked controversy throughout the art, music, and poetry scenes. Director Shim and experimental composer David Cope seek to expand your minds and answer burning questions about the marriage of artistic expression and technological advancement.
MUSIC
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

‘I’ve experienced states of consciousness beyond this life’: The people turning to psychedelics on their deathbeds

Thomas Hartle is an unlikely psychedelics adventurer. The 53-year-old father of two from Saskatoon, Canada, describes himself as being “about as ordinary and boring as white bread.” Until a few years ago, he had never even considered taking any sort of illegal substance. “I grew up in the ‘This is your brain on drugs’ generation,” he tells me when we speak over a video call, referring to the notorious anti-drugs campaign launched in 1987 that featured that memorable slogan over the image of an egg frying on a skillet. “I considered that whole class of drugs as not just unhelpful,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algorithms#The Algorithm
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Jeff Bezos Asked Her Two Questions, She Answered Them And Was Hired 'On The Spot'

After a grueling round of interviews Ann Hiatt was hired on the spot by Jeff Bezos after she answered two questions the founder had. Ann Hiatt, a strategist and consultant who worked at Google for over a decade, was hired by Bezos to work at Amazon in 2002. After multiple rounds, her final interview was with Bezos, who promised he'd only ask two questions and walked over to a whiteboard with a pen in hand.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Electronic Engineering Times

Optimizing Connected ML Algorithms

Article By : Sharan Srinivasan and Brian Tuan, Samsara. Where to place your machine learning code—in the cloud, on an edge device, or on-premise—always involves tradeoffs. Here are some tips. Engineers frequently have to make important decisions as to where to place their code: in the cloud, on an edge...
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

IndexNow Elicits Mixed Reactions Including Skepticism

While major companies like Wix, Duda and Cloudflare announced enthusiastic adoption of the new open source IndexNow indexing protocol that promises instant indexing, it was also confronted with questions over whether the IndexNow was necessary, worth the trouble adopting and doubt as to whether any of its benefits will be realized.
INTERNET
Courier-Express

How to Ditch Take Out in 21 Days | Health

Like many of us, Nicole has found it impossible to ditch take out. With the quick tap of a button, a delicious meal can be delivered right to her doorstep, giving her more quality time to spend with her family. Of course, the downside to this bargain is that take out is expensive, unhealthy, and it lacks the feeling of a home-cooked meal. Well, some say 21 days is all it takes to break a bad habit, and we’re here to find out if that’s true. Watch to see if Nicole can go from take out to homemade in 21 days.
LIFESTYLE
Courier-Express

Bainum: Without local news, empathy drops 'and polarization rises'

Brian Stelter talks to Maryland businessman Stewart Bainum about plans for The Baltimore Banner, a subscription-based nonprofit news site that intends to launch in 2022. Without strong local news coverage, Bainum says, "it's difficult for people on this side of town to know what the stories are on the other side of town."
ECONOMY
Courier-Express

Yvonne Orji Shares Her Mantra for Overcoming Adversity | My Mantra | Health

Yvonne Orji shares her mantra for overcoming adversity: “All things work together for my good.” When she’s feeling down, she reminds herself that hardship ultimately challenges you to grow in ways you didn’t think were possible. Maybe you stand up for yourself in a way you hadn’t before or advocate for yourself and your health, even when you’re not being taken seriously. When you look back, the things you expected to take you out actually took you higher.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy