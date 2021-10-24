Our takeaways from win over Raptors: Relax, enjoy the good vibes

MAVERICKS (3-1) at DENVER NUGGETS (2-2) Time: 9 p.m. Place: Ball Arena, Denver. TV: Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Zona MX 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: One sure thing, we think, is that this game won’t be nearly as weird as the one the Mavericks played Thursday night. They fell behind 16-1 and 23-3. They then led 30-29 and finally won 104-99 . . . Maxi Kleber was one of the heroes with 12 points, 10 rebounds and career-best-tying six blocks. It was the seventh double-double of his career . . . They got great mileage out of the bench crew of Willie Cauley-Stein, Jalen Brunson, Frank Ntilikina, Reggie Bullock and Kleber, who got a lead while the starters rested . . . Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable with lower back tightness. He will be re-evaluated Friday before the game . . . Sterling Brown (ankle sprain) is listed as day-to-day . . . The Mavericks are trying to reach 4-1 for the first time since the 2012-13 season . . . They won both meetings in Denver last season and have a three-game winning streak on the road against the Nuggets . . . Luka Dončić has led the Mavericks in scoring all four games so far. He had 18 of his 25 points in the second half Thursday, including eight in a row down the stretch as the Mavericks stretched their lead. To say the least, this first back-to-back of the season is a challenging one. “It’s tough, flying to Denver,” Kleber said. “But we got to do the same thing, just come up with a lot of energy and play hard.” The Mavericks have shown some defensive chops, too, holding the last three opponents to 44.3-percent shooting or worse.

