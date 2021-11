Vandegrift is under attack. Hiding within the corners of the school lies a new, dangerous foe: mice. Teachers and students from across the school have reported multiple sightings of the small little rodents scurrying around the campus causing disturbances. Algebra teacher Michelle Hart’s 8th period class had just finished up taking a quiz and were moving on to take some notes before class ended when suddenly, a student called out to the teacher that there was something sitting in the back of the classroom. It turned out to be a small mouse that had made its way in and was just hanging out around the bookcase.

