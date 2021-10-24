CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Missing La Crosse Area Toddler Found Dead

By Kim David
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Milwaukee, WI (KROC AM News) - Police are reporting a tragic ending in the search for a missing toddler from the La Crosse area who was the...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KDHL AM 920

Two Teens Hurt In Traffic Crash Near Faribault

Elko New Market, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck Monday in rural Scott County. The State Patrol reports the accident happened around 9:45 pm on I-35 about 10 miles north of Faribault. Both vehicles were headed south at the time of the crash.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Austin Man Sentenced For Shooting and Stabbing

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been sentenced to just over seven years in prison for a shooting and stabbing that occurred this summer. 31-year-old Raul Zavala Jr. earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to first and second-degree assault charges. In exchange, a first-degree attempted murder charge was dropped.
AUSTIN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Fire Department Responds to Bomb Threat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department's Chemical Assessment Team was activated Saturday to participate in the response to a bomb threat in Faribault. A news release says the CAT truck was dispatched at the request of the State Fire Marshall's Office to help identify an unknown substance associated with the threat. There was concern about a possible release of hazardous materials.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
KDHL AM 920

Teenage Siblings Charged With Deadly Street Race in Burnsville

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News) - Teenage siblings from Burnsville are now facing murder charges in connection with what authorities described as a deadly street racing incident earlier this year. 19-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond is charged with two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count of...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Dodge Center Residents Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Dodge County residents were injured Saturday when a tree struck their motorcycle crash along a curvey stretch of highway in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Timothy Johnson of Dodge Center was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 60 when the crash occurred. The incident was reported just before 3:45 PM about 6 miles west of Wabasha. The State Patrol report does not state if the tree fell on the motorcycle or if the motorcycle left the roadway.
WABASHA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Update: Man Arrested After Stabbing, Standoff in Belgrade

BELGRADE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the large police presence in Belgrade. On Monday just before 10:00 a.m., the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department received a requesting a welfare check at a home in the 100 Block of Washburn Avenue in the City of Belgrade. The...
BELGRADE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KDHL AM 920

Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in Collision With MN State Trooper

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late last night involving a State Trooper. The State Patrol says the trooper was responding to a call for assistance just before 11 PM was rear-ended by a motorcycle. The incident occurred along I-94 just south of the I-694 interchange in Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota State Patrol Reports Another Pedestrian Has Been Killed

Hibbing, MN (KROC AM News) - Minnesota has averaged more than one pedestrian-related traffic fatality per week this year and another was reported Thursday in Hibbing. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was trying to cross Highway 169 around 6:30 pm when he was struck by a small SUV. The State Patrol says the driver “was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Fatal Accident Destroys Warsaw Town Hall

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn sent a News Release to KDHL just as we were hitting the airwaves for the 7:05 a.m. Report this morning. Below is that News Release. Incident Description: Fatal Crash – Vehicle vs Building. Location of Incident: 230th Street W & Dalton Ave– Warsaw Twp. Victim...
RICE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Toddler#Police
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Lt. Governor Recovering From Breakthrough COVID Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The list of Minnesotans who have had so-called "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections now includes Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. She posted on Twitter this morning that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after apparently becoming infected while caring for her eight-year-old daughter, who contracted the viral illness and tested positive last week. Flanagan also noted that she and her husband are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

SE Minnesotans Tell Personal Stories of Halloween Blizzard 1991

For many of us old enough to have experienced it 30 years ago, our memories of the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 remain uncommonly vivid. There are probably a lot of children in Minnesota that roll their eyes when the grownups start talking about that one ice storm back in '91. Just like we rolled our eyes when our parents or grandparents said, "I remember back in '45 when that oak tree blew away in a twister..."
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Arrests Reported In Connection With Austin Man’s Death

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Austin Police Department today reported the arrests of an adult and two juveniles on charges associated with the recent death of a 75-year-old man. A news release issued by Austin Police Chief David McKichan says William Hall was found deceased in his home in...
AUSTIN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Legend or Lie: The Hairy Man of the Vergas Trail

Just in time for Halloween, The Hairy Man of the Vergas Trail. One of the scariest stories from Minnesota's history. But...is it just an urban legend?. I was today years old when I found a reference to the haunted Vergas Trail. The people I contacted spoke of reports of glowing headstones sending teenage lovers running for their life and child ghosts chasing and leaving evidence of their haunting on cars.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Sheriff Doesn’t Want To ‘Play “clean up” (Again)’ In Cities

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart took to social media yesterday to give these thoughts, that he stated online they were hypothetical in nature, on the upcoming ballot initiative in Minneapolis regarding its police force. While Sheriff Stuart certainly is open to discussions regarding different ways to protect residents from criminal behavior, he also shares his thoughts on certain questions that need answers before anything does change.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Downtown Owatonna Construction Update: Racing to Beat Winter

Minnesota has road construction and winter as two of its main seasons. And it's not good when the two overlap. Road construction crews are progressing in the downtown Owatonna Streetscape Project. With the change in season looming remember, the downtown businesses are open and owners are adjusting their access as construction dictates.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy