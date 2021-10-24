CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Gives Update on Stage 4 Cancer Battle: ‘I Have My Days’

By Sterling Whitaker
 9 days ago
Olivia Newton-John has been battling Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for years, and in a new interview on the Today show, she says she's "feeling pretty good" due to medical cannabis. The pop superstar and actor appeared on the show on Oct. 20 to talk to Hoda Kotb about...

Extra

Olivia Newton-John Dishes on Her 73rd Birthday Celebration with John Travolta

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Olivia Newton-John as she promoted the 40th anniversary of her album “Physical” with a reissue, and Crunch gym's Let's Get Physical TikTok challenge. Olivia recently celebrated her 73rd birthday with “Grease” co-star John Travolta. She shared, “He sent me a beautiful bottle of wine. He...
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Olivia Newton-John was Dannii Minogue's career inspiration

Dannii Minogue was inspired by Olivia Newton-John to become an actress. The 50-year-old singer-and-actress has revealed it was the 73-year-old actress' starring role as Sandy in the 1978 musical classic 'Grease' that spurred her on to take up singing and dancing as a child. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
Hello Magazine

Olivia Newton-John expresses her heartache after tragic loss

Olivia Newton-John is mourning the loss of fellow Australian legend, Bert Newton, who passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 73-year-old actress expressed her sorrow as she paid tribute to the TV icon – whom she knew from the start of her glittering career.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
