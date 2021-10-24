CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Hosted by Herbalife Nutrition Awards the 2021 International Distance Winners Vincent Luis and Emma Pallant-Browne with a $40,000 Cash Prize

By Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF)
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) celebrates Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles winners Vincent Luis and Emma Pallant-Browne on taking the top podium spots winning the $40,000 prize purse. This year's event welcomed more than 2,000 elite and amateur triathletes, as well as 60 pros from the United...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Local triathlete is competing for change at Herbalife24 Triathlon

LOS ANGELES — Walking through the sand and stepping into the icy, blue ocean water is always a bit of a shock to local triathlete Jordan Hunter. “The first 30 seconds are always like, ‘wow, why do I do this?’" he said with a laugh. "And then it’s like, ‘I can feel it, it feels good.’”
LOS ANGELES, CA
communitynewspapers.com

Luis Garcia Honored With Industry Award

Luis Garcia, chairman and CEO of Adonel Concrete, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award” by the Latin Builders Association (LBA) at the recently held 40th annual Awards Ceremony. “It’s a great honor to be recognized with the LBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award, an organization so committed to promoting business development...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
yovenice.com

Herbalife Triathlon Returns to Venice

Vincent Luis and Emma Pallant-Browne take home $40,000 prize. Over 2,000 elite and amateur triathletes from around the world descended on Venice Beach last weekend for the return of The Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles. The race, which took place on Sunday, October 24, saw Vincent Luis of France and Emma...
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlepi.com

Los Angeles Hotels, Restaurants Prep for Unusual Awards Season

Hollywood events are on reset as the new normal plays out. Although it’s another year without an in-person American Film Market, the setback is not holding back Los Angeles restaurants and hotels from showcasing their ample options for holidays and the upcoming event season, which features a first-time Super Bowl on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium. Event planners, catering pros and hotel entertainment sales execs are prepping for another odd end-of-year, one with evolving public health protocols (required vaccination status checks at the door) to accommodating up-to-the-moment bookings.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Kanute
Person
Heather Jackson
Time Out Global

Vote for the Los Angeles places you love in Time Out’s annual Love Local Awards

Look, Los Angeles isn’t always the easiest place to live. The traffic is painful, fire season is persistent and you’re pretty sure that there’s a higher likelihood of the Big One hitting than of ever owning a house here. But we swear, we’re actually here to talk about the good stuff: Because it’s all of the local gems—the late-night taco truck, the hidden garden, the hole-in-the-wall comedy club—that make life in L.A. fulfilling. Now we want to hear about them all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles Set For November 14; 30 Awards Contenders To Be Featured

After going strictly virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles is returning in-person next month at the DGA Theater. The Sunday, November 14 event, like the recent Contenders London, will be a hybrid event, running live in-person from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. PT as well as stream live from 8:50 a.m.-4:40 p.m. PT. A total as of now of 30 films will be highlighted and feature some of the season’s top Oscar and awards contenders including Being the Ricardos, The Tender Bar, The Tragedy of Macbeth, CODA, Belfast, Sing 2, House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, Spencer, Respect,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

The Beachbody Company Appoints Jean-Michel Fournier to Lead Global Partnership and International Development Efforts

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Jean-Michel Fournier will assume the newly created role of President, Global Partnerships and Corporate Development, effective November 1, 2021. In this position, Fournier will play a critical new role in driving Beachbody's growth as he leads strategic initiatives to accelerate customer acquisition, in particular, scaling the Openfit platform through strategic partnerships with brands, corporate and other wellness organizations, as well as overseeing international development efforts across the Company. Fournier will report to Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carl Daikeler.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Triathlon#Herbalife24 Triathlon#Hlf#01 47 55#02 04 07
vegnews.com

Get Ready, Los Angeles: Tabitha Brown Is About to Open Her First Restaurant

Vegan TikTok star Tabitha Brown is opening her first plant-based restaurant. The actress, social media influencer, and bestselling author is bringing Chicago-based Kale My Name—a vegan restaurant and bar—to Los Angeles county. While an opening date has yet to be announced, Kale My Name will open on Ventura Boulevard in Encino, CA, approximately 20 miles from Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
womensrunning.co.uk

Award-winning nutrition for runners 2021

Our 2021 Women's Running Awards are finally here! These nutrition products were the top-rated by our team of testers... Welcome to the 2021 Women’s Running Awards! This is the moment we’ve been waiting for all year: the moment that our trusted panel of happy runners gather together to thrash out the best of the best: we’ve tested over 300 new products and have now rated the best running shoes, clothes, tech, underwear, nutrition and training gear. It’s taken over four months of dedicated testing and deliberation, and probably more running than we do all year, to make sure that we put every single piece of kit through its paces.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
JustLuxe.com

los angeles

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is offering a new exciting 'Awaken Your Senses' package to renew, reinvigorate and stimulate each of the five senses. Sixty years ago Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp opened his first Four Seasons in Toronto. "There are now 120 hotels and resorts, 45 residences and 40,000 employees around the globe," Sharp said in the Four Seasons Magazine. He lives by the Golden Rule - 'to treat others as you would want to be treated.'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Press

Callaway Golf Company Announces Strategic Investment in Five Iron Golf

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway") (NYSE:ELY) today announced that it has completed a $30 million minority investment in Five Iron Golf, an emerging, privately-owned, urban indoor golf and entertainment company offering simulator rentals, golf lessons, custom club fittings, social events and a curated food and beverage menu. Callaway will be accounting for the investment on a cost basis. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
The Press

Denovo Biopharma LLC Announces Multiple Presentations at Major Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denovo Biopharma LLC (Denovo), a pioneer in using biomarker-guided precision medicine to develop innovative therapies, today announced presentations at several conferences: one on DB104 (liafensine) at the CNS Summit (November 7–10, 2021, Boston, MA, USA), two on DB102 (enzastaurin) and one on DB107 (Toca 511/Toca FC) at the Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) Annual Meeting (November 18–21, 2021, Boston, MA, USA), and one on DB107 at the International Oncolytic Virus Conference (IOVC) (November 5–7, 2021, Sedona, AZ, USA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy