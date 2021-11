Editor's note: This article was sponsored by the Washington Student Achievement Council. Paying for college can be a daunting prospect for many parents; the average cost of four years at a private university is already topping $140,000, and tuition costs are rising steadily. It’s hard to save for the future when kids are so expensive right now, and choosing a college savings plan can be confusing. But folks at the Washington Student Achievement Council want you to know that it doesn’t have to be complicated. You can save more than you think, and any college savings is better than none.

