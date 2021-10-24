CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Eagles TE Zach Ertz Catches Long TD in 1st Game With Cardinals

By Dave Zangaro
NBC Philadelphia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Ertz is off to a quick start with the Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. While the Eagles were getting beaten soundly by the Raiders in Las Vegas, one of their all-time great players got off to a great start in Arizona. Traded last Friday, Zach Ertz...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

