Los Angeles, CA

James Michael Tyler, known for playing Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59

WXIA 11 Alive
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — James Michael Tyler, the actor most well known for playing Gunther on the NBC hit-show Friends, has died at the age of 59. The official Friends Twitter account confirmed the news Sunday evening after TMZ first reported that Tyler had died in his Los Angeles home after a...

www.11alive.com

