Burrow, Bengals rout Ravens 41-17 for AFC North lead

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE -- Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja'Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory...

NBC Sports

Bengals blowout Ravens in Baltimore, move into first place with 41-17 victory

Entering Week Seven, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had never lost to the Bengals as a starter. But these aren’t the Bengals of recent years. Cincinnati went into Baltimore and beat down the Ravens on Sunday, coming away with a 41-17 victory. Things got so bad for the Ravens that the...
NFL
12 winners and ZERO losers in Bengals’ 41-17 win over Ravens

Wow. This game was close for the better part of three quarters, but the Cincinnati Bengals played one of their best games in recent memory, as they beat the Baltimore Ravens soundly on their division rival’s home turf. Here are the winners from this week’s big win by the now...
NFL
Bengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The 41-17 Win Over The Ravens

(on quite a different result from last year) "It's a different team. We're allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now. We've done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I've given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and [to] keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That's the foundation of what we're building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we've talked about, we've earned. We're starting to earn respect, but we still have a long way to go. Just winning one road game against a divisional opponent, that's what you have to do if you want to compete in this league. We have a long way to go, but I'm really proud of the collective team effort. This was a complete game today by all three phases, and that's what we need to come on the road to Baltimore with and beat them."
NFL
WLWT 5

Bengals best division rival Ravens 41-17

The Cincinnati Bengals improve their record to 5-2, with a statement win against division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals have many reasons to be happy on the plane ride home, with all three positional groups stepping up to win 41-17. The defense fully embraced the "bend don't break" mentality,...
NFL
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from the Ravens’ 17-41 loss to the Bengals

Riding a five-game win streak into Week 7, the Ravens had a chance to start the season with a 6-1 record before their bye week. Unfortunately, that did not happen. They were outplayed on both sides of the ball by the Bengals and suffered their worst result of the year, falling 41-17 at home.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Week 7 awards from 41-17 win over the Ravens

What a game, as the Cincinnati Bengals have become the national darlings for at least this week. Zac Taylor’s crew dominated the game—particularly in the second half—and they are in control of both the division and the conference, for the time-being. There were many great individual performances and plays in...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 41-17 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC North. At least it looks that way after Sunday’s shellacking. On paper, the Ravens had the best offensive and defensive player on the field. But Joe Burrow outdueled ...
NFL
