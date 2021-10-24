READER LETTER: Everyone should be vaccinated

I have been reading about these two teachers who feel their freedom is more important than their jobs and for one, I agree with them. But as a parent, we count on teachers to protect our children and when their refusal to get the shot or be tested often, then they need to find new careers where they are not working with children in their care. If they are not willing to do this, then they are not willing to protect the children from a madman going into the classroom and shooting the kids.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO