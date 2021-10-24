CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
READER LETTER: Everyone should be vaccinated

By ALVIN BLAKE Hutchinson
Cover picture for the articleTo prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone...

Once available, everyone should get booster shots

Everyone at UMW should get a COVID-19 booster shot when they are available, especially if they have underlying health conditions. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer booster shot is available for individuals who were fully vaccinated by the same vaccine at least six months ago, and the Moderna booster is now recommended for emergency use by the FDA. Booster shots are an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, with data from the CDC showing that protection rates from the vaccine may decrease over time and that booster shots lead to increased immune response and protection from the virus.
Letter: Irresponsible Good should go

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Representative Bob Good should immediately resign. We in Virginia are paying his salary and healthcare. By refusing to wear a mask indoors, he could have put students and staff in danger. Outdoors, he irresponsibly urged students to follow his example ignoring public health and safety regulations. But also, mandating them to ignore ALL mandates.
First aid basics everyone should know

(Mass Appeal) – We are making the most of National Health Education Week by dedicating our entire program to the health of the human body and mind. Louise Cardellina, Physicians Assistant from American Family Care, starts us off today, walking us through some first aid basics everyone should know.
Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
Letter: Teachers not willing to get vaccinated or adhere to testing should find new careers

I have been reading about these two teachers who feel their freedom is more important than their jobs and for one, I agree with them. But as a parent, we count on teachers to protect our children and when their refusal to get the shot or be tested often, then they need to find new careers where they are not working with children in their care. If they are not willing to do this, then they are not willing to protect the children from a madman going into the classroom and shooting the kids.
Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
‘Get back to work’: Morning Joe slams unvaccinated NYC firefighters as 9% of city workers miss deadline

A group of New York City firefighters have reportedly been calling in sick as a protest against the city's vaccine mandate. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio enacted a city-wide mandate on Monday requiring all city workers to have taken the coronavirus vaccine. Those who have not – 9,000 employees – will be on unpaid leave until they comply or quit. The city has more than 300,000 employees. Mr de Blasio said nine out of 10 city employees are vaccinated and that he does not expect disruptions to city services as a result of the mandate. Within the city's...
Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
Bill Maher: “Natural immunity is the best kind of immunity and we shouldn’t fire people with natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine, we should hire them”

This week, the CDC released a study that finds that vaccine offers better protection than natural immunity. According to the study, “in a new MMWR examining more than 7,000 people across 9 states who were hospitalized with COVID-like illness, CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.”
Care home nurse 'tried taking blood pressure reading from patient’s broken arm'

A care home nurse tried to take a blood pressure reading from a patient’s broken arm while she was recuperating after a hospital stay, a disciplinary panel has heard. Julie Elizabeth Burton, who worked for the Barchester Healthcare Group in the county, also stands accused of failing to call paramedics or send the woman - referred to as Patient A - back to hospital after concerning temperature and fluid intake readings.
