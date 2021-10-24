CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refiners Suffer From Record High Natural Gas Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurging natural gas prices in Europe and Asia have boosted global demand for oil products, benefiting oil refiners globally. Yet, it is these record natural gas prices that have started to weigh on the refining industry, which has just rebounded from several consecutive weak quarters due to the pandemic-driven slump in...

Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden blames higher oil and gas prices on OPEC

GLASGOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude. Speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden also attributed higher inflation to the coronavirus slowing down the supply chain.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
TRAFFIC
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Fertilizers and the cross-commodity impact of record high gas prices

LONDON (ICIS)--Soaring natural gas prices have prompted shutdowns of fertilizer plants and have wide-ranging implications, not only for industry, but for farmers and global food supply. European gas prices have skyrocketed to record highs on multi-year low storage levels and supply concerns, with Asian LNG prices following suit. Natural gas...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Oil Omen: First Large U.S. Shale Driller To Pledge Flat Output In 2022

Diamondback Energy has said it will not increase its crude oil production next year despite the surge in prices. In the release of its third-quarter results, Diamondback said it planned to pump some 221,000 to 225,000 barrels of crude daily. For full 2021, Diamondback said production would come in at between 222,000 to 223,000 bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnynewsnow.com

Higher Market Prices Is Bringing Higher Natural Gas Prices

ERIE (Erie News Now) – The National Fuel Gas Company is seeing higher market prices for its natural gas. The natural gas will increase by $6.44. This price adjustment will take affect Nov. 1st and will not be determined for another adjustment until Feb. 1st. Bauer Specialty puts installation into...
ERIE, PA
Kansas Reflector

On top of $1B fallout from February cold snap, natural gas prices expected to climb this winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a historic cold snap depleted natural gas reserves in February, prices for heating could be as much as 30% higher this winter, prompting concerns about increasing bills for Kansas and Missouri customers. Kansas is already grappling with the $1 billion fallout from this winter’s cold snap, when natural gas prices […] The post On top of $1B fallout from February cold snap, natural gas prices expected to climb this winter appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil falls in choppy trade before U.S. inventories, OPEC+ meeting

Oil dropped below $85 a barrel on Tuesday, but remained close to a three-year high in choppy trade ahead of weekly U.S. supply reports expected to show a rise in crude inventories as traders also looked toward Thursday's OPEC+ meeting. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected weekly U.S. crude inventory...
TRAFFIC
World Bank Blogs

Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Why Oil Prices Will Rise In The Short Term

The rally in crude oil and other energy prices has sent U.S. gasoline prices to a seven-year high and raised inflation in all major economies. Economists and analysts have started to worry that inflationary pressure coming from energy prices coupled with supply chain bottlenecks for nearly all goods will not be as transitory as central banks expect. There is growing concern that inflation could be ‘transitory for longer’, and high energy prices and supply chain issues could slow down the global economic recovery from the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Sixth Straight Crude Inventory Build Tempers Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported its sixth straight week of crude oil inventory builds. This week, the API estimated the inventory build for crude oil to be 3.594 million barrels. But it’s the Cushing inventory yet again that is stealing the show this week. Despite the six...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

