Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID

By Buddy Iahn
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran has tested positive for COVID, and will isolate at home, he shares on Instagram. The pop superstar was set to bring promoting his fourth studio album, = (Equals), this week, but will now conduct interviews and performances remotely. “Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve...

