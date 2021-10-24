Sightings — Oct. 24

Autumn has arrived. The dark cloudy, humid days we have been experiencing are gone. Brisk autumn breezes are blowing, bringing cooler temperatures, falling leaves and the smell of wood smoke. The mountain I can see each morning has been very slow to show any color. I am now beginning to see small touches of vivid color as autumn gains in strength. Hickory nuts are tumbling down as I take my morning walks and the squirrels are putting them up for the winter. Daylight saving time will soon end which will lengthen our days a bit. It takes me a couple of weeks to adjust to the changes coming our way.

