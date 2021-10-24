A Wyoming Farewell for Marine Killed in Afghanistan Bombing

He's known as 'America's Most Armed Man' and he lives right here in Colorado. It may not be official, but Mel Bernstein proudly wears the title of being the most armed man in the country with more than 4,000 weapons. According to the report from ABC News, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives does not have the data to confirm if this is, in fact, the biggest cache of firearms in the United States, but it's difficult to imagine anyone having more.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO