If I were the Big XII

Re: We Need to Prepare a Presentation for the Pac 12 ASAP!!. max the wonder dog wrote:That was because of Georgetown's basketball program and coaching icon John Thompson. Actually, it happened before he was an Icon. He was simply a former Celtic and Coached at St Anthony's Catholic School in DC. He won a lot there, and Georgetown offered him the job. I remember right after he was hired, he came to a High School tournament I was playing in, (to be clear I was not someone he wanted), and everyone asked who is that huge guy? He was 6'10". But within a year or two after coming to Georgetown, they won the NIT with some funky unis, and Georgetown was every DC teens favorite college team despite the fact that it was a very white and Catholic university. So winning is a major part of the equation.

