Pronghorn StoryMap highlights unique animal and its ecosystem

By BRETT FRENCH
Independent Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unique story of seasonal pronghorn migrations from northeastern Montana to Canada is documented in a new multimedia website presentation. “On the Move: Pronghorn Migrations Across Seasons” documents in photos, maps, video, audio and stories how the ancient species has adapted over time to live in the often harsh prairie environment....

helenair.com

