MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The buzzword was “upset” as the Dolphins spent Halloween in Buffalo. The Bills beat up the Fins twice last season, and 35-0 in Week 2 of this season. This one was competitive and winnable. The Dolphins should have had a halftime lead, but mistakes were the story again. The lack of offense in the second half put the defense on the field too long. The result: another game that starts well but ends in a seventh straight loss, 26-11. Let’s dig in. The D We Expected For A Half The defense turned back the clock to last season with a strong performance in...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO