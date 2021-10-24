10 toxic cleaning products and their natural alternatives

Inahsi Naturals is the haircare line that keeps on growing. Founded by Rhonda Marshall, these hair care products are all about incorporating natural ingredients to help curlies embrace their products from head to toe. As a chemist and educator Rhonda worked meticulously to help naturalistas uncover real solutions to helping maintain healthy hair. Inahsi features several different types of products that range from wash day to styling. Their multifunctional use can be used against any hair type, texture, and can help with length retention, breakage, and promoting healthy hair growth. Their natural ingredients feature rosemary oil, hemp oil, palm oil, peppermint oil, cocoa butter, and shea butter to name a few.
