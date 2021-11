The Charlotte Hornets won their season opener against the Indiana Pacers in thrilling fashion. They clawed all the way back in the game after being down by 23 points to win 123-122. Of course, this definitely isn’t the way any team would want to kick off their season, but a win is a win. The Hornets have a lot to improve on in their first 48 minutes of action, but they’re pretty easy things. It is safe to say that everyone does look a bit rusty. A lot of easy shots were missed around the basket, there were flat jumpers, and just silly turnovers all game long.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO