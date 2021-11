I love our great state and am invested in the future and success of Alaska. It is very alarming seeing what has been happening to Alaska over the past decade. There has been an exodus of working-age Alaskans to the Lower 48 and there are few opportunities for economic growth. Despite Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s assertion that Alaska is “open for business,” it is clearly not. The barriers of entry are just too high for businesses to succeed. And Dunleavy has done little to encourage economic development, other than whine about the slow decline of our oil industry. That’s why I am formally endorsing Bill Walker to be Alaska’s next governor. Alaska needs jobs to build our economy. Bill Walker is the right leader at the right time. He has experience, passion and vision. Alaska’s leaders lack leadership at this critical time. Bill is not looking for a political career, he’s looking to fix problems.

ALASKA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO