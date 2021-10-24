Deputies Talk Armed Man Out of Home in Palmdale

Photo: Getty Images

Deputies talked an armed man out a home in Palmdale and recovered a handgun at the scene after the man apparently shot at them and at least one deputy returned fire, authorities said today.

The suspect was not struck by gunfire, yet suffered minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. He was treated at an area hospital and later booked at the sheriff's Palmdale station. No deputies were injured. Deputies were called to the 38200 block of Pioneer Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an assault-with-a-deadly-weapon call, where shots were heard inside the location.

Deputies arriving at the scene were told by a witness that a suspect was inside armed with a handgun. They gave the suspect commands to leave the residence.

"A short time later, the suspect appears at an upstairs window bedroom window armed with a handgun,'' sheriff's officials said. "It's believed the suspect fired his handgun at the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.''

The deputies then gave more commands for the suspect to leave the home. After several minutes, the suspect exited the home without furtherincident and was taken into custody. A handgun possessed by the suspect was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The department's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500.