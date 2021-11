Edrick Dickens long had a vision of how a night of basketball would look and feel on the recently upgraded outdoor courts at the Doolittle Community Center in Las Vegas. There’s a standing room only crowd packed onto the newly installed covered bleachers, an emcee is on the court energizing supporters, and some of the best ballers in the city are challenging each other. And, of course, the play is physical — extremely physical.

