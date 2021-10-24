'He's insane': K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah plays pivotal role in come-from-behind win at Texas Tech

On a number of occasions the past few years, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman has called Matt Wells one of his closest friends in the coaching profession. One link they shared — that of being an active Big 12 head coach — was severed Monday. Texas Tech dismissed Wells just past the midway point of his third season leading the program. Wells was 13-17 overall, and only 7-16 in conference games; he never won back-to-back contests in league play. Among Red Raider head coaches who spent more than one season in charge, Wells’ .433 winning percentage is the second-worst ever, ranking ahead of only Jerry Moore, who won 30.9% (16-37-2) of his outings from 1981 to 1985. The Red Raiders never made a bowl under Wells, going 4-8 in 2019 and 4-6 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

7 DAYS AGO