'He's insane': K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah plays pivotal role in come-from-behind win at Texas Tech
By Ryan Black rblack@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
9 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas — In the days, months and years to come, when people reflect on Saturday’s game between Kansas State and Texas Tech, one of the first players — if not the first — who will come to mind is Wildcat defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah. A case could be...
As Skylar Thompson ponders how he’s been so successful through the air the past three games, he notes that it’s not exactly anything complex. No light suddenly came on. The sky-high efficiency he’s shown — against Oklahoma, Iowa State and Texas Tech, respectively — comes down to confidence: in himself, his offensive line and his receivers.
LUBBOCK, Texas (K-STATE) – Kansas State used a fourth-quarter touchdown reception by running back. Deuce Vaughn to take a 25-24 lead and recorded back-to-back sacks on Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi in the final 2 minutes to capture its first Big 12 Conference victory of the season in sizzling style before a stunned crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium.
On a number of occasions the past few years, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman has called Matt Wells one of his closest friends in the coaching profession. One link they shared — that of being an active Big 12 head coach — was severed Monday. Texas Tech dismissed Wells just past the midway point of his third season leading the program. Wells was 13-17 overall, and only 7-16 in conference games; he never won back-to-back contests in league play. Among Red Raider head coaches who spent more than one season in charge, Wells’ .433 winning percentage is the second-worst ever, ranking ahead of only Jerry Moore, who won 30.9% (16-37-2) of his outings from 1981 to 1985. The Red Raiders never made a bowl under Wells, going 4-8 in 2019 and 4-6 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After watching Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah match a Division I record with six sacks in a 31-12 victory over TCU on Saturday, coach Chris Klieman made the kind of observation that should send chills through Big 12 quarterbacks. Or heart palpitations through NFL scouts. “I'm sure...
Saturday's game between Kansas State and TCU came to a screeching halt in the middle of the third quarter. Following a late hit by Horned Frog strong safety Josh Foster on K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson, bedlam broke loose along the TCU sideline. A scuffle ensued that included multiple players throwing...
Head coach Chris Klieman is optimistic that three key pieces of the Kansas State offense will be in the clear for Saturday's game at Kansas. Running back Joe Ervin missed last week's victory over TCU because of what Klieman said was a minor illness. Wide receivers Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks both suffered undisclosed injuries and didn't finish the home win against the Horned Frogs.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
The top high school football recruit from Utah in the class of 2021 has reportedly entered the transfer portal after a half season with the Oregon Ducks. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday evening that former Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia has entered the portal after signing with the Ducks last December.
After struggling mightily to get the offense going against Texas in Week 6, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams. Williams was brilliant and Rattler has sputtered at times throughout the year. Williams’ performance for the Sooners against the Longhorns has...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. 2021...
Comments / 0