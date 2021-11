A group of anti-vaxxers stormed into Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday in support of Nets player Kyrie Irving, who has refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In a Twitter video from the scene, hundreds supporting the call for “no vaccine mandate” can be seen chanting “stand with Kyrie” as a group of people storm through barricades in the area. In the footage, security personnel try to keep the group from crossing the steel barricades but people press through. At one point in the video, a protester holding a “stand with Kyrie” sign can be seen arguing with a security staff as the staffer attempts to push the barricade. Other people can be seen pushing through blockades and security staff right at the doors of the facility.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO