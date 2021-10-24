CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cargo ship fire latest obstacle in supply chain

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen containers onboard a ship off the coast of Canada became engulfed in a chemical...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
News/Talk 750 WSB

Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Canadian Coast Guard officials said Sunday a fire that was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off the coast of British Columbia appeared to be out. The Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out...
ACCIDENTS
FOXBusiness

Record backlog of ships at California ports amid supply chain crisis

The number of ships waiting to enter two of California’s busiest ports hit a record on Monday as labor shortages wreak havoc on the global supply chain. According to data from the Marine Exchange, a total of 157 ships are waiting at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. As of Monday, 100 ships are at anchor and 57 are at berths as the U.S. grapples to find a solution to the situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ship#Canada#Shipping Containers#Pacific#Stress#Accident
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS
fox10phoenix.com

106 shipping containers floating in Pacific Ocean following bomb cyclone, cargo ship fire

NEAH BAY, Wash. - As many as 106 shipping containers from the Zim Kingston have been left drifting in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The cargo ship had a rough weekend, hitting choppy waves near the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Friday that sent dozens of shipping containers overboard. Late on Saturday, a fire broke out in 10 damaged containers aboard the ship.
NEAH BAY, WA
news4sanantonio.com

'No quick fix' to cargo ship backlog and supply chain issues, says economist

WASHINGTON (SBG) - As hundreds of thousands of shipping containers remain on idling cargo ships off the coast of California, causing major supply chain woes, the Biden administration announced the ports would operate 24/7. “Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes. It's been caused by pandemic and policy-related issues," said senior...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Could crippling supply chain issues impact shipping holiday presents?

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Could crippling supply chain issues impact shipping holiday presents?. The U.S. Postal service is announcing big plans to add new facilities and extra staffing --...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fire on cargo ship off Canada ‘stabilised’ but still burning, officials say

A fire that broke out on board the Zim Kingston container ship off the coast of Canada has been “stabilised”, the coast guard said, but continues to burn spewing out toxic substances.The container ship is anchored five miles off the coast of Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, and most of its crew has been evacuated amid the stormy weather impacting the North American west coast.The coast guard said the fire, which started on Saturday, had spread across 10 containers on the ship, although the vessel’s owner Danos Shipping had said only two were affected. “Depending on weather tomorrow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

In global supply chain with no quick fix, companies are paying to ship air

Top executives from Flock Freight and Lineage Logistics, two key players in the global supply chain focused on trucking and cold storage, expect the current supply chain issues to last at least another six to nine months. But both companies, which have recently raised large rounds of funding from investors,...
INDUSTRY
gizadeathstar.com

THAT SHIPPING AND SUPPLY CHAIN THING: A HIGH OCTANE PHONE CALL

A few days ago I had a long telephone conversation with a friend (K.M.) and as we always do we were batting around various scenarios about various things. Then, suddenly, my friend advanced a scenario about why all those cargo ships are stacked up in Long Beach, California waiting to be unloaded. When I heard the scenario, I was dumbfounded, because I thought I might be the only other one who had entertained the same idea. It was one of those odd synchronicities when you discover someone else is thinking the exact same thing that you are.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS Baltimore

Pumpkins Are The Latest Affected By The Supply Chain Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Navigating the supply chain crisis in 2021 can almost seem like a maze, ending up right where you started. A month into Autumn and the pumpkin prices have yet to “fall” thanks to a shortage nationwide. At Valley View, they have it all from orange, white smash and blue doll to giant. Still, the market is different from years past. Scott Carbone works at Valley View Farms. “It’s about the fuel costs and freight for us if we were going to go get them. That’s been driving the price up for the most part for us,” he said. “Freight and...
BALTIMORE, MD
thefreepress.ca

Cargo ship catches fire off Victoria’s shore on Saturday after losing 40 shipping containers

A vessel that had 40 shipping containers fall off of it west of Vancouver Island on Friday caught fire on Saturday. The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed to Black Press Media around 11 a.m. on Saturday, they received a report that a fire had broken out in damaged shipping containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston. The vessel is currently anchored in Constance Bank and could be seen – with what appeared to be some arising from it – from Victoria’s shore on Saturday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
NASA

Russian Cargo Ship Docks to Station with Food, Fuel and Supplies

An uncrewed Russian Progress 79 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station’s Zvezda module at 9:31 p.m. EDT, two days after lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Carrying almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 66 crew, the Progress 79 resupply spacecraft will spend...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy